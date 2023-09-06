HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SERVICES WITH THE ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF DIEFFENBACH BENEFITS GROUP LLC IN MISSOURI

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Dieffenbach Benefits Group LLC d/b/a F.A.R.E. Healthcare (F.A.R.E. Healthcare). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in St. Louis, Missouri, F.A.R.E. Healthcare provides comprehensive group benefit packages, life insurance and employee healthcare. Principal and Co-Founders Mollie Dieffenbach and John Byrne along with the F.A.R.E. Healthcare team will join Hub Mid-America and become the first official Hub office in St. Louis.

"Combining F.A.R.E. Healthcare's service reputation and network of relationships with Hub's vast capabilities and resources establishes a major presence in St. Louis and the surrounding areas, which is a strategic focus for Hub Mid-America," said Paul Cohen, Hub President of Kansas and Missouri.

F.A.R.E. Healthcare will be referred to as F.A.R.E. Healthcare, a Hub International company.

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

