Hub International Expands Employee Benefits Solutions With Acquisition Of The Insurance Brokerage Assets Of Joyce M. Purselley In Texas

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the insurance brokerage assets of Joyce M. (Dixie) Purselley (d/b/a Purselley Associates). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Purselley Associates provides employers and individuals with employee benefits resources and solutions. Dixie Purselley and the Purselley Associates team will join Hub Texas.

"We have worked closely with Dixie for decades and are excited to welcome her team and clients into our growing Hub family," said Matt Morris, Hub Fort Worth Area President.

Purselley said: "I have been blessed to have a very successful business that I love. For 46 years, my team at Purselley Associates and I have put our clients first. I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to broaden the available resources we can now offer them through Hub."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

