Hub International Expands Insurance And Employee Benefits Solutions With Acquisition Of The Assets Of Mcnellis Insurance In Illinois

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of McNellis & Company, Inc. (McNellis Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Evergreen Park, Illinois, McNellis Insurance is an independent insurance agency providing personal, business, life, health and disability insurance to clients in the Chicagoland area for more than 40 years. They also offer annuities and other financial products.

"McNellis Insurance is a great fit strategically and we are delighted that they have joined Hub," said Seth Hopkins, Chief Marketing Officer & Property Casualty Practice Leader for Hub Midwest West. "They will be instrumental in further strengthening our position in the market, which will ultimately benefit our clients."

Chuck McNellis, President, and the rest of the McNellis Insurance team will join Hub Midwest West and will continue to operate out of the Evergreen Park office.

"Hub has a strong reputation in the industry, and we're excited to join a great firm," said McNellis. "Hub's large network of expertise and specialists, access to markets, and operational and technological support will fuel our growth."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

