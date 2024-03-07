HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS PERSONAL AND COMMERCIAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ALLIANCE INSURANCE AGENCY INC. D/B/A COMPASS INSURANCE AGENCY IN MICHIGAN

CHICAGO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the acquisition of the assets of Alliance Insurance Agency Inc., d/b/a Compass Insurance Agency (Compass Insurance Agency). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Compass Insurance Agency is an independent agency providing personal insurance such as home and auto, and commercial insurance. The Compass Insurance Agency team will join Hub Michigan.

Compass Insurance Agency will be referred to as Compass Insurance Agency, a Hub International company.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

