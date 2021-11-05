Hub International Expands Risk Management Capabilities With Acquisition Of The Assets Of Calculated Risk Advisors, LLC In Illinois

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Calculated Risk Advisors, LLC (Calculated Risk Advisors). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Chicago, Illinois, Calculated Risk Advisors is a boutique risk consulting firm and professional liability insurance brokerage, which supports its clients on alternative risks, complex insurance and errors and omissions. Tom Firestine, Managing Principal, and the Calculated Risk Advisors team will join Hub Midwest West.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

