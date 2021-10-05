HUB International Expands Wealth Management And Retirement Capabilities With Acquisition Of The Assets Of Silverman Financial, Inc. In Florida

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Silverman Financial, Inc. (Silverman Financial). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Miami, Florida, Silverman Financial is an independent financial planning firm, which specializes in retirement services, estate and tax planning and wealth management. Silverman Financial manages more than $600 million in assets.

"We're excited to have Marc and the Silverman Financial team join us to continue to build our retirement and wealth planning capabilities in Florida," said Chris Gardner, CEO of Hub International Florida (Hub Florida).

"Silverman Financial's expertise and knowledge in estate, tax and trust matters will be of tremendous value to our clients and advisors. The team adds tremendous depth to our wealth management capabilities," added Joe DeNoyior, President of Hub Retirement and Private Wealth (Hub RPW).

Marc Silverman, President and CEO of Silverman Financial, and the Silverman Financial team will join Hub Florida.

"As I thought about where we could provide our clients with the best possible service, it became evident that Hub's resources, industry knowledge and capabilities made it an ideal fit and will be very attractive to clients," said Silverman.

Hub RPW works to help plan sponsors create an offering that aligns with their business strategy, navigates fiduciary risk and helps employees pursue their financial goals. The several registered investment advisory affiliates in Hub RPW provide investment advisory services to clients whose total assets are approximately $105 billion.

Truist Securities served as financial advisor to Silverman Financial in the transaction.

About HUB Retirement and Private Wealth

HUB Retirement and Private Wealth ("RPW") offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. Employees of HUB International offer securities through partner Broker Dealers not affiliated with HUB. Employees of HUB provide advisory services through both affiliated and unaffiliated Registered Investment Advisors (RIA). Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Millennium Advisory Services, Inc, TCG Advisors, Hub Investment Advisors, LLC, HUB International Investment Advisory Services, Inc., and Sheridan Road Advisors, LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of HUB International. Learn more about Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

