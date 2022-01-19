HUB INTERNATIONAL INTRODUCES HUB DRIVE ONLINE - THE TRANSPORTATION INDUSTRY'S FIRST MODERN DIGITAL RESOURCE TO IMPROVE CARRIER PROFITABILITY, SAFETY AND DELIVERY

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage announced today the launch of its industry first comprehensive digital dashboard, HUB Drive Online, to help transportation clients improve their efficiency, drive down costs and reduce risks.

HUB Drive Online is the complete driver onboarding, assessment, orientation, and certification program digital resource that saves transportation carriers time and money. By providing carriers with a single view of metrics, including drive performance metric results, that have implication on the cost per mile risk, it helps carriers better manage onboarding and ongoing management of employees, independent contractors and contract carriers, enable faster bidding with shippers and have line of sight to insurance costs for improved profitability.

"HUB Drive Online is a digital resource to improve overall management and ensure regulatory compliance for transportation carriers. It eases the process of calculating costs per mile in real time and gives carriers the ability to better troubleshoot risks," said Lisa Paul, Chief Strategy Officer of HUB's Transportation Specialty. "HUB's Transportation practice is dedicated to modernizing and automating the entire transportation company experience from onboarding shippers and drivers and tracking routes, to securing insurance quote and recording claims to help our clients transform and better manage their costs for doing business."

HUB Drive Online can:

Accelerate the hiring process to quickly add more qualified and safer drivers.

Integrate insurance claims to provide real time risk reduction strategies.

Offer faster and easier insurance quotes and insurance solutions.

Train and educate drivers and track their certifications.

Provide manager performance data to all team members.

Enable full accessibility to state-of-the-art task management software.

Enable effective driver incentive and pay models

Monitor and address independent contractor regulatory issues.

Manage your insurance and access insurance certificates.

Provide a legal playbook and guide to reviewing shipper agreements using integrated technology.

Integrate external accident and claims advocacy specialists.

Be personalized to look like an internal resource for staff and more.

With HUB Drive Online, HUB continues its commitment to providing tailored insurance solutions designed to best manage its clients' risks and needs. For more information on HUB Drive Online, click here.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

