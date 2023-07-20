HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES MULTI-INDUSTRY FRANCHISE INSURANCE SOLUTIONS FOR FRANCHISORS AND FRANCHISEES

News provided by

Hub International Limited

20 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

Transforming the Insurance Buying Process with Digital Real-Time Quoting, Cost Savings, and System-Wide Compliance to Ensure Better Strategy and Coverage

CHICAGO, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the launch of HUB Franchise Insurance Solutions, a digital platform to help franchisors and franchisees in the U.S. and those with cross-border operations in Canada manage all their insurance needs in one place, review competitive pricing and track compliance.

With HUB Franchisee Insurance Solutions, franchisors and franchisees will be able to digitally review insurance options and competitive pricing. In addition, they can track insurance certificates, receive automated updates when franchisees are not in compliance and/or need to renew insurance policies, and review claims notifications, with the added benefit of live agent support via phone or live chat.

"Maintaining insurance is complex in franchising, especially for multi-unit operators," said Chris Treanor, HUB President of Programs and Specialties. "As additional locations open, the franchisors typically lack the tools to track insurance compliance while the franchisees may set up an insurance program that lacks structure – under-insured in some locations, over-insured on others, navigating many different expiration dates and paying more than they should. Our solutions help to navigate these complexities offering not only best coverage and pricing for the franchisees while maintaining contractual compliance for the franchisor."

While franchising is regulated at the federal level, there are also state-level franchise laws. Franchisors and franchisees must be compliant in the state where they are headquartered and, in the states where the franchises are located. HUB Franchise Insurance Solutions helps ensure franchisors and franchisees understand these complexities and are insured appropriately.

With HUB Franchisee Insurance Solutions, HUB continues its commitment to providing tailored insurance solutions designed to best manage its clients' risks and insurance needs. For more information on HUB Franchisee Insurance Solutions, click here.

About Hub International 
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 16,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Marni Gordon
Phone: 312-279-4601
[email protected]

Jessica Wiltse
Phone: 312-596-7573
[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

