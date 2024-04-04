HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH POLLOCK INSURANCE, INC. IN WASHINGTON

CHICAGO, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the acquisition of the assets of Pollock Insurance, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 1948 and located in Burien, Washington, Pollock Insurance, Inc. is an independently owned and locally operated agency specializing in commercial and personal insurance services.

Andrea Pollock Wood, Owner, and Pollock Insurance, Inc. team will join Hub Northwest.

Pollock Insurance, Inc. will be referred to as Pollock Insurance, Inc., a Hub International company.

Pollock Insurance, Inc. was represented by the consulting firm Clear Lake Consulting for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited