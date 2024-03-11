HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS COMMERCIAL INSURANCE AND RISK MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF BOLDS RISK & INSURANCE SERVICES IN CALIFORNIA

News provided by

Hub International Limited

11 Mar, 2024, 08:00 ET

CHICAGO, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Bolds Risk & Insurance Services (Bolds Risk). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Larkspur, California, Bolds Risk is an independent firm providing commercial and personal insurance, and risk management services to clients in the region. Ron Bolds, President of Bolds Risk, and the Bolds Risk team will join Hub Central and Northern California in the Larkspur office.

"We are happy and look forward to having Ron join our team to further our services and offerings in the Bay Area," said Darren Caesar, CEO of Hub Central & Northern California.

Bolds Risk will be referred to as Bolds Risk, a Hub International company.

About Hub's M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

CONTACT: 
Media: Jessica Wiltse
Phone: 312-596-7573
[email protected]
M&A: Clark Wormer
Phone: 312-279-4848
[email protected] 

SOURCE Hub International Limited

Also from this source

HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS PERSONAL AND COMMERCIAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ALLIANCE INSURANCE AGENCY INC. D/B/A COMPASS INSURANCE AGENCY IN MICHIGAN

HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS PERSONAL AND COMMERCIAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ALLIANCE INSURANCE AGENCY INC. D/B/A COMPASS INSURANCE AGENCY IN MICHIGAN

Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the acquisition of the assets of...
HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF ZAVITZ INSURANCE AND WEALTH, INC. IN ONTARIO

HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF ZAVITZ INSURANCE AND WEALTH, INC. IN ONTARIO

Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired Zavitz...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics