HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS COMMERCIAL INSURANCE AND RISK MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF BOLDS RISK & INSURANCE SERVICES IN CALIFORNIA

CHICAGO, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Bolds Risk & Insurance Services (Bolds Risk). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Larkspur, California, Bolds Risk is an independent firm providing commercial and personal insurance, and risk management services to clients in the region. Ron Bolds, President of Bolds Risk, and the Bolds Risk team will join Hub Central and Northern California in the Larkspur office.

"We are happy and look forward to having Ron join our team to further our services and offerings in the Bay Area," said Darren Caesar, CEO of Hub Central & Northern California.

Bolds Risk will be referred to as Bolds Risk, a Hub International company.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

