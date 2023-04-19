HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS COMMERCIAL INSURANCE AND RISK MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF BRADY RISK MANAGEMENT, INC. IN NEW YORK

CHICAGO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Brady Risk Management, Inc. (Brady Risk). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Huntington, New York, Brady Risk is a leading risk management firm that provides a wide range of products and services to key industry segments, including hospitality, which supports Hub's specialty practice by complementing and strengthening Hub's existing capabilities.

Sean Brady, President, and the Brady Risk team will join Hub Northeast.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 16,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

