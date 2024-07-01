HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS COMMERCIAL INSURANCE, RISK MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES WITH SKINNER & COMPANY, INC. IN GEORGIA

CHICAGO, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the acquisition of the assets of Skinner & Company, Inc. (Skinner & Company). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Marietta, Georgia, Skinner & Company provides commercial insurance and risk management services. They also specialize in commercial and contract bonds, payment and performance bonds for the construction industry, which supports Hub's Specialty practice by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

"We are excited to welcome this talented team to Hub," said Shaun Norris, President of Hub Gulf South. "Their deep expertise and strong client base will help enhance our capabilities in the region."

Todd Skinner, President, and the Skinner & Company team will join Hub Gulf South.

"We are delighted to join Hub," said Skinner. "We will greatly value from Hub's specialized knowledge and resources, and we look forward to continuing to grow."

Skinner & Company, Inc. will be referred to as Skinner & Company, Inc., a Hub International company.

Skinner & Company was represented by Reagan Consulting for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited