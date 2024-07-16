HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS AND ANNUITY SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF TAS INSURANCE SERVICES, INC. IN CALIFORNIA

CHICAGO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of TAS Insurance Services, Inc. (TAS Insurance Services). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Costa Mesa, California, TAS Insurance Services provides clients with group/employer-based health benefits and annuities. Tim Skaggs, Owner and the TAS Insurance Services team will join Hub Southern California.

TAS Insurance Services will be referred to as TAS Insurance Services, Inc., a Hub International company.

About Hub's M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse
Phone: 312-596-7573
[email protected]
M&A: Clark Wormer
Phone: 312-279-4848
[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

