Hub International Strengthens Healthcare And Construction Insurance Capabilities With Acquisition Of The Assets Of Eaton-Provident Group, LLC In Arizona

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Eaton-Provident Group, LLC (EPG Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Scottsdale, Arizona, EPG Insurance is a property and casualty insurance firm serving businesses, families and individuals. EPG Insurance specializes in various industries, including senior living and construction, which supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

"EPG Insurance's keen understanding of the insurance business, their broad and multidisciplinary experience, and our shared culture and values makes them an ideal addition as we continue to grow in the region and guide clients," said Randy Perkins, President of Hub Southwest.

EPG Insurance Principals Tim Schmidt, Greg Budiac and Jeff Schmidt, and the rest of the EPG Insurance team will join Hub Southwest.

"We are committed to our clients and look forward to continuing to help them protect their businesses and assets with expanded services, solutions and value through Hub," said Mr. Tim Schmidt.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

