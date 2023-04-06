HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF DEFRANCO INSURANCE, INC. IN WASHINGTON

CHICAGO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of DeFranco Insurance, Inc. (DeFranco Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Seattle, Washington, DeFranco Insurance is an independently owned and locally operated insurance agency specializing in personal and commercial insurance services. John DeFranco, President, and the DeFranco Insurance team will join Hub Northwest.

"DeFranco Insurance has been a staple of the Seattle community for the last 70 years, and we are excited for the opportunity to bring our teams together," said Eric Schack, Senior Executive Vice President of Hub Northwest. "This partnership further strengthens our Hub Northwest brand in the Puget Sound marketplace."

John DeFranco, President of DeFranco Insurance, said "Our team is excited about the partnership with Hub Northwest and the value it will bring to our customers through the improved market access and support services. This relationship will allow us to focus even more attention on our existing customers and enhance our local community offering."

DeFranco Insurance was represented by the consulting firm Clear Lake Consulting, Inc. for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 16,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited