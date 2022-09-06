HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS LENDER PLACED INSURANCE CAPABILITIES FOR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF MINITER GROUP IN MASSACHUSETTS

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of James L. Miniter Insurance Agency, Inc. (Miniter Group). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Rockland, Massachusetts, Miniter Group is a provider of lending risk products and services in the banking space, including outsourced insurance tracking services, lender placed insurance, mortgage impairment, VSI and GAP. Their industry focus supports HUB's Financial Institutions Specialty practice by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

"Miniter Group helps further strengthen our market-leading financial institutions practice," said Scott Eckerty, President of Hub Financial Services. "The expertise, resources and aligned visions of our combined operations create expanded capabilities and added depth, allowing us to continue offering top-quality scalable products and services to our clients."

"The resources within Hub will allow our combined organization the opportunity to scale our technology as well as enhance our level of client services. We are excited to continue to grow as part of Hub," said Jim Gilpin, Executive Vice President of Miniter Group.

"We selected Hub because our cultures align, and they recognize the unique value of our business approach and are committed to complementing and supporting our goals and initiatives. We look forward to what our joint efforts can bring to the marketplace," said Julianne Donley, President and CEO of Miniter Group.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

