HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS PERSONAL AND COMMERCIAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF HORIZON INSURANCE, INC. IN MASSACHUSETTS

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Horizon Insurance, Inc. (Horizon Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts, Horizon Insurance provides clients in the region with personal insurance – auto, home, life, and commercial insurance. Orieta Kristo, Principal and Founder, and the Horizon Insurance team will join Hub International New England, LLC.

"We are thrilled to have Orieta and her talented team from Horizon join the Hub family and expand our presence in Worcester and Central Massachusetts," said Shawn McLaughlin, President and CEO of Hub New England. "It's a win for Horizon, a win for Hub, and most importantly a win for Horizon's clients."

"We are excited to embark on a new journey with Hub," added Kristo. "This partnership will revolutionize our business. With their vast resources and market reach, we can expand our offerings to our loyal clients and explore new growth opportunities."

Horizon Insurance was represented by Legacy Advisors for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 16,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

