HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS RETIREMENT AND WEALTH ADVISORY SERVICES WITH THE ADDITION OF LEE BETHEL IN VIRGINIA

CHICAGO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has hired financial advisor Lee V. Bethel, CLU®, ChFC®, REBC®, RHU®, ChHC®, CAP®, AIF®, CPFA, CASL®, C(k)P®, President of Comprehensive Benefit Services, Inc. and acquired his book of business.

Based in Alexandria, Virginia, Bethel has been a leader in the insurance, employee benefit, investment and financial services field for over 40 years. Bethel will join Hub Retirement and Private Wealth (Hub RPW) in Hub Mid-Atlantic.

"Lee brings a focus on providing a complete package of retirement and employee benefits services to his clients which aligns really well with our comprehensive strategy of meeting all clients' financial needs at Hub," said Joe DeNoyior, President of Hub RPW.

This move continues to expand Hub RPW with the addition of talent and resources to develop more comprehensive strategies for clients. Hub RPW works to help plan sponsors create an offering that aligns with their business strategy, navigates fiduciary risk and helps employees pursue their financial goals. The several registered investment advisory affiliates in Hub RPW provide investment advisory services to clients whose total assets are approximately $142 billion.

About Hub Retirement and Private Wealth

Hub Retirement and Private Wealth ("RPW") offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. Employees of Hub offer securities through partner Broker Dealers not affiliated with Hub. Employees of Hub provide advisory services through both affiliated and unaffiliated Registered Investment Advisors (RIA). Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Millennium Advisory Services, Inc, TCG Advisory Services, LLC, Hub Investment Advisors, LLC, Hub International Investment Advisory Services, Inc., and Sheridan Road Advisors, LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Hub. Learn more about Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

