Hub66 Leverages FirstLight to Expand Rural Internet Access

FirstLight and Hub66 are working together to provide unserved and underserved communities with the connectivity they require to thrive in today's digital age, an initiative at the core of both companies' missions. The need for faster and more reliable Internet is on the rise as many schools and businesses are adapting to the at-home environment, yet many communities fall short and are seeing an impact with insufficient Internet speeds and options.

This project will deliver high-speed, fiber-based Internet access to-the-home in rural areas of New Hampshire and Vermont. FirstLight's fiber footprint in Rindge, NH and Enfield, NH was the starting point for the project that has since expanded its reach into Moultonborough, NH, Fitzwilliam, NH and Rupert, VT. Hub66's cutting-edge home Internet program and wireless technology paired with FirstLight's robust, performance-oriented fiber optic infrastructure will allow for a speedy implementation, getting customers online and in service efficiently.

"Delivering a high quality, reliable option for connectivity to underserved markets is a key focus," stated Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO at FirstLight. "Working with Hub66 to enhance access to the vital communications tools essential to success in today's environment was a natural fit. We look forward to continuing to expand our working relationship with the Hub66 team."

"We have some amazing equipment being put into action in preparation for the future," said Michael Mateja, Chief Technology Officer at Hub66. "Internet connectivity is more than just speed, it's about living your life and not thinking about whether your Internet is fast or reliable enough. We've had a really positive experience working with the FirstLight team to accomplish our shared goal of providing connectivity in areas that have limited accessibility to the Internet and look forward to building upon this relationship."

Since its inception in 2019, Hub66 has seen rapid expansion and great success delivering affordable, high-speed fiber Internet services in rural areas of New England. The center of Hub66's philosophy is to connect the unconnected, filling the Internet gap with wireless technology and fiber where other providers have left residents without high-speed options.

Exclusively owned and operated by FirstLight, the FirstLight network is designed for ultra-high availability to support today's heavily-connected environment. Backed by high quality, local service and support, FirstLight's fiber network provides Enterprise and Carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic with services including Internet Access, Ethernet, Wavelength, Dark Fiber, Cloud and Data Center Connectivity, Cloud Computing Solutions, Unified Communications and Cisco-based Collaboration and Network Solutions.

For more information, visit http://www.firstlight.net .

About FirstLight Fiber

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic connecting more than 9,000 locations in service with more than 30,000 locations serviceable by our more than 20,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

To learn more about FirstLight, visit www.firstlight.net , or follow the company on Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Maura Mahoney

[email protected]

About Hub66

Headquartered in Andover, MA with satellite locations expanding across the Northeast, Hub66 is a leading Internet Service Provider (ISP) that connects rural communities and businesses throughout New England. With a continuously expanding high-speed fixed wireless and fiber-optic network, Hub66 has the serviceability to connect over 2500 residential and commercial locations. Delivering consistent, fast, and reliable high bandwidth fiber-optic connectivity solutions through their broadband, dedicated, and fixed wireless fiber infrastructures.

To learn more about Hub66, visit www.hub66.com

Media Contacts:

Jonathan Gregg

[email protected]

Beth Bumbarger

[email protected]

SOURCE FirstLight

Related Links

http://firstlight.net

