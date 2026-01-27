Hubbell launches modular, scalable software that transforms utility operations

The Aclara360 solution seamlessly connects with grid monitoring systems, enabling remote diagnostics that enhance reliability and efficiency.

SHELTON, Conn., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubbell Incorporated continues to define the future of utility operations with today's launch of Aclara360™, a dynamic new software solution that unlocks the full potential of grid-edge device data. The modular system from its Aclara brand equips utilities to use advanced grid analytics to make quicker, smarter network decisions – all without major capital investment.

Aclara360 software enhances visibility across the distribution network, allowing remote diagnostics and monitoring. It takes advantage of data from meters and grid-edge devices to identify voltage and phase imbalances, improve topology accuracy, accelerate fault localization, and improve asset performance.

"Aclara360 represents a major step forward in how utilities can harness data to drive meaningful operational improvements," said Erik Christian, Hubbell Division President for Grid Automation. "By delivering real‑time intelligence through a modular, scalable platform, we're empowering our customers to strengthen grid performance today while accelerating their journey toward a more automated, resilient future."

The software seamlessly integrates with utilities' current supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) solutions, distribution management systems (DMS), and advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), providing actionable insights that support faster troubleshooting and more informed operational decisions.

"Utilities are expected to modernize and improve reliability while managing costs, complexity, and customer expectations," said David Rieken, Hubbell vice-president of engineering research. "Aclara360 gives them a practical, high‑impact solution that maximizes the value of their current investments and delivers real‑time intelligence without major infrastructure changes."

"Our goal is to provide technology that scales with our customers' needs," Rieken added. "Aclara360 strengthens grid performance today while creating a foundation for future analytics, automation, and resilience – all backed by Hubbell's depth of expertise in utility operations."

Key Features & Benefits

Aclara360 provides deeper insights from existing grid-edge devices and endpoints, enabling measurable improvements in operations, reliability, and maintenance.

Integration & Deployment

Limits capital investment by using existing equipment and infrastructure

Consolidates operational data into one intuitive interface

Operational Efficiency

Corrects GIS model topology, reducing occurrence of problems like phase overloading

Accelerates fault localization and outage detection to lower system average interruption duration index (SAIDI) and system average interruption frequency index (SAIFI)

Reduces the need for truck rolls by enabling remote diagnostics and ongoing monitoring

Reliability & Asset Optimization

Improves connectivity accuracy and identifies system imbalances to optimize asset utilization

Mitigates hazards by detecting equipment problems for quick maintenance and repair

Learn more

Aclara360 enables smarter automation and device control through advanced analytics and enhanced visibility. Learn how Wiregrass Electric Cooperative used the platform to improve connectivity accuracy and network reliability – download the case study.

For more information on how Aclara360 can support your utility's operational goals, visit the Aclara360 webpage or contact your Aclara representative.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably, and efficiently. With 2024 revenues of $5.6 billion, Hubbell solutions electrify economies and energize communities. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

