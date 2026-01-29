Hubbell showcases grid automation breakthroughs at DTECH 2026

Hubbell Incorporated

Jan 29, 2026, 10:00 ET

The company will unveil Aclara360 software, share results of an extensive pilot program for its newest single-phase recloser, and display advances in substation technology

SHELTON, Conn., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubbell Incorporated is set to introduce its newest advancements in grid automation and intelligent infrastructure at DTECH® 2026, booth 3711. The company will highlight its long-established partnerships with utilities and its deep experience developing solutions shaped by real-world operational needs.

Utilities can quickly locate entire meter populations and reassign them to the proper feeder using the Aclara360 software, which will be launched at DTECH 2026.
Hubbell will demonstrate at DTECH 2026 how its LineDefender™ single-phase recloser takes safety to the next level—allowing linemen to safely activate and deactivate equipment directly from the ground, minimizing risk and ensuring efficient operations.
Aclara360 Software
The company will unveil its Aclara360™ solution, a dynamic new software that unlocks the full potential of grid edge device data. The modular system from Hubbell's Aclara brand equips utilities to use advanced grid analytics to make quicker, smarter network decisions – all without the burden of major capital investment. For more information, read the Aclara360 launch announcement or download the case study.

Single-Phase Recloser Pilot
Hubbell will highlight the results of an extensive pilot program conducted with 36 utilities across North America. The pilot program validated the advantages of the LineDefender™ recloser in enabling utility personnel to do their jobs simply and safely. For more information, download the white paper.

Integrated Substation Solutions
Attendees can explore a broad range of integrated solutions from Systems Control, Beckwith, RFL, and other Hubbell brands—including intelligent electronic devices, protection and control equipment, panels, enclosures, and wildlife mitigation technologies engineered for dependable substation operation.

Hubbell Onstage
Hubbell experts are scheduled to deliver a range of presentations at DTECH. These sessions will provide valuable perspectives on emerging automation strategies, advanced analytics, and optimization of distribution systems.

Let Your AMI Clean Up Your Grid Map

  • Dr. David Rieken, VP, Engineering Research
  • Feb 3, 4:15–4:45 PM, booth 4845

Innovative & Emerging Technologies: LineDefender™ Recloser

  • Balaji Santhanam, Director, Utility Automation
  • Feb 4, 3:30–4:00 PM, booth 143

High Resolution Fault Signatures from Synchronized Meter Data

  • Dr. David Rieken, VP, Engineering Research
  • Feb 4, 11:00–11:50 AM, room 29CD

Grid University: Volt/Var Optimization & FLISR

  • Dr. Murty Yalla, VP GM, Protection & Control and Robert McFetridge, Director of Business Development, Controls
  • Feb 5, 8:00 AM–12:00 PM, room 25A

About Hubbell
Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably, and efficiently. With 2024 revenues of $5.6 billion, Hubbell solutions electrify economies and energize communities. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

SOURCE Hubbell Incorporated

Hubbell launches modular, scalable software that transforms utility operations

Hubbell Incorporated continues to define the future of utility operations with today's launch of Aclara360™, a dynamic new software solution that...
Case Study: City of Santa Barbara improves efficiency and accelerates customer empowerment with a comprehensive AMI water solution

A new case study describes how the City of Santa Barbara, California, employed a Hubbell water solution comprised of Aclara RF® advanced metering...
