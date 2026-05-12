Hubble Connected Partners with Kodak to Launch New Family Technology Ecosystem Across Baby, Kids, and Pet Categories Post this

Developed under license from Kodak, the new collection brings together one of the world's most iconic imaging brands with Hubble Connected's expertise in connected family technology and communication. The collaboration reflects a shared vision to create intuitive, design-forward solutions that help families stay connected, communicate more easily, and capture everyday moments as they happen.

For generations, Kodak has been synonymous with preserving life's most meaningful memories. Through this partnership, Hubble Connected is extending that trusted legacy into a new generation of connected family experiences - reimagining how families monitor, communicate, and stay connected both at home and on the go.

"The Kodak brand holds a unique place in how families connect and create memories," said Marty Urick, President, North America at Hubble Connected. "Through this collaboration, we're bringing that emotional connection into a new generation of smart products designed to support how families live, communicate, and stay connected as their families grow."

The Kodak-licensed collection represents a broader expansion beyond traditional baby monitoring, introducing a more holistic ecosystem for modern family life. The lineup will include smart nursery monitoring solutions, connected pet monitoring and feeding products, and children's communication technology including smart watches and phones designed to help families communicate, educate, and stay connected as children grow more independent.

All products will be seamlessly managed through the Kodak HubbleClub app, creating a unified platform experience across the home, nursery, pet, and family communication categories.

Built with a focus on simplicity, accessibility, and thoughtful design, the new range aims to make advanced technology feel approachable for everyday families — combining Kodak's trusted visual heritage with Hubble Connected's seamless connectivity platform in products designed to fit naturally into modern households.

Attendees at the ABC Kids Expo will receive an exclusive first look at the Kodak-licensed collection from May 13–15 at Hubble Connected's Booth 525.

About Hubble Connected

Hubble Connected is committed to creating innovative technology for growing families. From smart nursery solutions to connected communication devices across family and pet categories, Hubble Connected has helped more than 5 million parents stay connected, informed, and supported through products designed to bring families closer while prioritizing safety, simplicity, and peace of mind. See more at hubbleconnected.com.

About Kodak

Kodak (NYSE: KODK) is a leading global manufacturer. With 79,000 worldwide patents earned over 130 years of R&D, we believe in the power of technology and science to enhance what the world sees and creates. Our iconic brand, innovative products and customer-first approach make us the partner of choice for customers worldwide. Kodak is committed to environmental stewardship, including industry leadership in developing sustainable solutions. For additional information on Kodak, visit us at kodak.com, or follow us on X @Kodak and LinkedIn.

The Kodak trademark, logo, and trade dress are used under license from Kodak.

SOURCE Hubble Connected