Hubble Connected's GoBaby Smart Portable Monitoring System Secures Mom's Choice Gold Award

Hubble Connected's GoBaby Portable Pro Monitoring System has been honored with a Gold Award from Mom's Choice Awards. Post this

The recognition highlights Hubble's continued focus on creating thoughtful, technology-led solutions that support the everyday realities of parenting. Designed for modern families, GoBaby Portable Pro brings together advanced monitoring and real-world flexibility, helping parents feel more confident, connected, and less overwhelmed throughout the day.

For new parents, the challenge isn't just seeing their baby - it's knowing when something actually needs their attention. GoBaby Portable Pro is designed to reduce that uncertainty.

With 2K ultra-clear HD video, it delivers sharp, detailed visuals that make it easier to check in and feel reassured. Its flexible, travel-ready design, paired with an attachable all-day battery, allows parents to move monitoring beyond the nursery, adapting easily to different rooms, routines, and even time away from home.

Powered by HubbleClub's advanced AI capabilities, the system provides:

Real-time Covered Face and Rollover notifications - Timely notifications when baby's position requires your attention

- Timely notifications when baby's position requires your attention True Cry Detection - Filters out background noise to identify actual cries

Filters out background noise to identify actual cries Advanced Sleep Insights - Summarizes a clear understanding of sleep patterns and positions, building more consistent routines

Summarizes a clear understanding of sleep patterns and positions, building more consistent routines Precious Moments - Automatically captures key video highlights, so parents don't miss the moments that matter

Beyond monitoring, the system supports a calmer, predictable nursery environment. A built-in Sleep Trainer and Soother, combined with a multicolor nightlight and extensive sound library, creates routines that encourage better sleep.

Flexibility remains at the core of the GoBaby experience. Parents can choose to monitor through the HubbleClub app or the included HD 5" Parent Unit, depending on what works best in the moment. A dedicated WiFi on/off switch on the camera gives parents full control over how they stay connected - offering the option of local viewing or app-based access when away.

The system's modular design further supports real-life use, allowing families to attach the portable battery directly to the camera for monitoring on the go, whether moving from room to room, spending time outdoors, or traveling, to evolve with your family's needs.

All Hubble Connected devices are powered by the HubbleClub app, a 256-bit encrypted and ISO 27001/27017 certified, secure platform with US-based servers, designed to support families through every stage of early childhood.

"With GoBaby , we set out to create an intelligent system that fits naturally into parents' lives and helps ease the constant demands of early parenthood," said Marty Urick, President, North America. "This recognition from Mom's Choice Awards is meaningful because it reflects what matters most to us, giving families more flexibility, reassurance, and greater confidence in their day-to-day routines."

About Hubble Connected

The Hubble Connected GoBaby product line is available at Walmart, Target, Kohl's Babies R Us locations, Amazon, and other trusted retailers. Hubble Connected is committed to creating innovative technology for growing families. From safe communication tools to engaging entertainment, Hubble designs products that bring families closer, spark curiosity, and make parenting easier - while keeping security and peace of mind at the heart of everything it does.

SOURCE Hubble Connected