New VP of Engineering and Head of Growth to Drive Platform Expansion

SEATTLE, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubble Network, the company enabling any Bluetooth device to connect directly to satellites, today announced two key additions to its leadership team as it advances its mission to deliver seamless global connectivity for billions of devices.

"Hubble's mission is to make global connectivity as easy as any digital interaction," said Alex Haro, Co-Founder and CEO of Hubble Network. "Damien and John bring the experience and vision to make that possible, just as Twilio transformed communications and Stripe transformed payments."

Hubble Network Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Global Connectivity Vision

Damien Michau joins Hubble as Vice President of Engineering, bringing over a decade of experience leading engineering teams at developer-centric companies. Most recently, Mr. Michau was Head of Engineering at Endor Labs, where he built and scaled tools focused on application security. At Hubble, he will oversee all aspects of engineering, from satellite infrastructure to developer tooling, as the company expands its platform capabilities.

"Hubble is solving one of the most important challenges in technology— connecting the unconnected," said Damien Michau, VP of Engineering at Hubble Network. "I'm excited to help expand this incredible platform and build systems that make global connectivity effortless and reliable."

John Marbach joins as Head of Growth, bringing a strong background in developer marketing and community building. Mr. Marbach previously led growth marketing at Grafana Labs, one of the world's leading developer-first observability platforms, where he helped scale Grafana's community to millions of active users and thousands of enterprise customers. At Hubble, he will lead growth initiatives, drive adoption of Hubble's APIs and SDKs, and expand the platform's reach across industries.

"Hubble's technology is opening a new era of always-on, space-based connectivity," said John Marbach, Head of Growth at Hubble Network. "I'm thrilled to help accelerate this vision and connect innovators and businesses around the world."

With these hires, Hubble strengthens its leadership team and advances toward its goal of enabling truly universal connectivity, allowing devices anywhere on Earth to communicate directly with satellites without relying on traditional infrastructure.

About Hubble Network: Hubble is creating the world's first satellite-powered Bluetooth network, delivering global connectivity without cellular infrastructure. Backed by experts in RF, aerospace, engineering, and industrial IoT, Hubble enables real-time, low-power connections that unlock new possibilities worldwide. For more information visit www.hubble.com.

Media Contact: Kristin Ann

Public Relations Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Hubble Network