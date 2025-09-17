Hubble Secures $100M Funding Milestone to Scale Global Bluetooth Network

$70M Series B Accelerates Mission to Connect Billions of Devices Worldwide

SEATTLE, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubble Network, the creator of the world's first satellite-powered Bluetooth network, today announced a $70 million Series B achievement, bringing total funding to $100 million in under four years. The milestone accelerates Hubble's mission to connect billions of devices worldwide without cellular networks or specialized hardware.

Building on $30 million in early funding, this latest raise signals investor conviction that Hubble's breakthrough technology is ready to scale commercially.

"Our vision has always been to connect billions of devices seamlessly and cost-effectively, without requiring hardware or infrastructure," said Alex Haro, Co-founder and CEO of Hubble Network. "This round confirms the strong demand for scalable, low-power, global IoT connectivity."

Key Insights on Hubble's Series B Milestone:

"Hubble is doing what many thought was impossible, making space accessible for everyday devices," said Ryan Swagar, Co-founder of Swagar Capital. "Their unique architecture, strong technical execution, and proven customer demand position them to define the future of global connectivity."

Since 2021, Hubble has achieved a series of landmark milestones, including successfully launching its first satellites with pilot customers, achieving the first-ever Bluetooth connection to space, securing partnerships with Life360 and Tile to reach over 90 million devices, deploying a BLE Finding Network, expanding to seven satellites for global tracking, and joining forces with Muon Space to build larger satellites for a future expanded constellation and global coverage.

Backed by a world-class investor group, this Series B round includes strategic participation from Ryan Swagar, Tom Gonser (DocuSign), Mike Farley (Tile), Marc Weiser (RPM Ventures, former NASA board), Tuff Yen (Seraph Group), and Y Combinator.

About Hubble Network:

Hubble is creating the world's first satellite-powered Bluetooth network, delivering global connectivity without cellular infrastructure. Backed by experts in RF, aerospace, engineering, and industrial IoT, Hubble enables real-time, low-power connections that unlock new possibilities worldwide. For more information visit www.hubble.com.

