HUBER+SUHNER announces participation in Horizon-Europe project 6GTandem

This new cooperation will ensure high-performance, energy-efficient services for future 6G applications.

HERISAU, Switzerland, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6GTandem consortium has announced its partnership with nine high-profile industry leaders, academic institutions and successful small and medium-sized enterprises (SME).

Funded by the European Union and Switzerland, this project will co-design novel dual-frequency operation and a new highly integrated and distributed radio transceiver architecture to deliver energy-efficient services for future 6G applications, and enhance Europe's position in telecommunications. The project was started in January 2023 and will run over the next three-and-a-half years.

"We are excited to be part of this consortium," said Hannes Grubinger, Head of Product Management Cable Connectivity. "Our over 50+ year heritage in radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency technologies in the communication, transportation and industrial markets has helped us gain valuable experience in connectivity solutions for infrastructure. We look forward to lending our expertise in electrical and optical connectivity to the 6GTandem project, working with other experts with the goal of bringing innovation to the next generation of mobile communication."

As published by 6GTandem, the key elements for the consortium include the development of a system defining an aligned tandem dual-frequency distributed MIMO architecture, medium-aware waveforms, transmission schemes and communication strategies, novel "radiostripe" hardware at 130GHz – 175GHz, an easily-deployable sub-THz infrastructure, and a combined low-frequency and sub-THz distributed MIMO system to support joint high-resolution sensing, high-accuracy positioning, and high-resilience and reliable communication.

More information on the 6GTandem project and the involved partners can be found on their website at: https://horizon-6gtandem.eu

This media release can also be found under https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/company/media/news

HUBER+SUHNER Group

The globally active Swiss company HUBER+SUHNER develops and produces components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. The company serves the three main markets Industry, Communication and Transportation with applications from the three technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency. HUBER+SUHNER products excel in excellent performance, quality, reliability and long service lives - even under the most demanding conditions. Through a global production network, combined with subsidiaries and representatives in over 80 countries, the company is close to its customers worldwide.

