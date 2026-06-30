HUBG DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Hub Group (HUBG) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on August 28, 2026

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As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Hub Group's financial statements prepared for the periods from Q1 2023 to Q4 2024, including annual reports for 2023 and 2024, contained material misstatements caused by the premature and incorrect recognition of certain transactions concerning, among other things, Hub Group's operating revenue, operating income, revenue recognition, effectiveness of internal controls and procedures, and drivers of financial results and growth; and (2) Hub Group's financial statements prepared for the periods from Q1 2025 to Q3 2025 contained material misstatements caused by the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable concerning, among other things, Hub Group's operating expenses, purchased transportation and warehousing expenses, operating income, effectiveness of internal disclosure controls and procedures, and drivers of financial results and growth.

On February 5, 2026, Hub Group announced that the Company's financial statements for the first three quarters of 2025 should not be relied upon and would be restated due to "an error that resulted in the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable in the first nine months of 2025." The Company revealed that its reports for those quarters "were in each case materially misstated due to the aforementioned error and should no longer be relied upon" and that "the Company [wa]s also continuing to assess the effectiveness of its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting and appropriate remediation steps." The Company also estimated that "[t]he total amount of the reduction to accounts payable and purchased transportation costs related to this issue that was recorded during these periods is $77 million."

This news caused the price of Hub Group stock to decline roughly 18%, from $51.33 per share at close on February 5, 2026, to $41.96 per share at close on February 6, 2026.

On May 12, 2026, Hub Group announced that it had "identified certain transactions that were prematurely or incorrectly recognized or not adequately supported," causing its 2023 and 2024 annual reports filed with the SEC to be "materially misstated," such that they "should no longer be relied upon." The Company did not quantify the expected misstatement, although it "expect[ed] to conclude that it did not maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting for each of the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023."

This news caused the price of Hub Group stock to decline a further 13%, from $41.86 per share at close on May 11, 2026, to $36.62 per share at close on May 12, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Hub Group's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Hub Group class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/HUBG or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Hub Group Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Hub Group securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges Hub Group made misleading statements about revenue recognition, transportation costs, accounts payable, internal controls, and financial reporting, causing multiple financial statements to contain material accounting misstatements.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) securities between April 28, 2023 and May 11, 2026 may be eligible to participate if they suffered losses related to the alleged misconduct.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff represents the proposed class and helps oversee the litigation. Eligible investors must file a motion with the court by August 28, 2026. Investors can share in any recovery without serving as lead plaintiff.

What should investors do if they purchased Hub Group stock during the Class Period?

Investors should review their trading records, preserve relevant documents, and evaluate their legal rights. Those who suffered losses may wish to consult counsel regarding participation in the lawsuit or seeking lead plaintiff status before the deadline.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for clients. The firm can evaluate your potential claims and explain your legal options at no upfront cost.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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