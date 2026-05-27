HubiFi Names Caitlin Steel as First Chief Financial Officer to Lead Through Next Phase of Growth

Caitlin Steel, former Meta product leader, joins HubiFi to accelerate growth across the high-volume subscription economy

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HubiFi, the revenue recognition platform built for high volume subscription businesses, welcomes Caitlin Steel as its first Field Chief Financial Officer, marking a new milestone as HubiFi builds its financial infrastructure to support the next phase of growth.

Caitlin Steel, newly appointed HubiFi Field CFO

Caitlin joins as Field CFO, a customer-facing role designed to bring a CFO-level perspective directly into HubiFi's customer relationships. Caitlin will draw on her over 35 years of experience in finance and product leadership roles to work alongside customers to understand how they're using HubiFi, shape product solutions based on their feedback, and serve as a peer-to-peer resource for controllers and CFOs using the platform at scale.

"It was important to me to hire someone who has experienced the problem from the customer's seat," said Jason Berwanger, CEO and co-founder of HubiFi, "Caitlin understands what our customers need from us because she has been one. She has extensive experience in scaling finance functions in complex spaces, and I'm excited to have her onboard to take HubiFi into the next phase of its growth."

Caitlin joins HubiFi from Meta, where she was a product management leader, leveraging organizational leadership and expertise in artificial intelligence to develop transformative products that streamline workflows and enhance user experiences. With over a decade of experience in product management and a CPA certification, she has focused extensively on optimizing financial operations and integrating AI-driven insights into product strategies, making her an ideal fit for HubiFi. Caitlin earned her MBA from Golden Gate University.

Her appointment reflects HubiFi's continued investment in hiring former operators in the space, building a team of subject-matter experts in which the people designing and supporting the product have lived the problem from the buyer's side.

"I've spent my career leading teams to create scalable processes and systems that align with company goals and customer needs," said Caitlin, "Revenue recognition is one of the most challenging and pervasive problems in finance operations, and I'm excited to join Jason and the team at HubiFi working to bridge that gap for customers."

This appointment comes during a period of accelerating growth at HubiFi, which has made twelve times its revenue in the last 18 months. It recently announced its integration with the Stripe App Marketplace, bringing its revenue reconciliation technology to even more high-volume, subscription-based businesses.

Caitlin will lead the company's continued investment in evolving and scaling HubiFi's revenue recognition platform as HubiFi positions itself for continued growth in the subscription economy.

About HubiFi

HubiFi replaces manual reconciliation for high transaction volume businesses using Stripe with a GAAP-compliant solution that fully covers revenue recognition. Founded in 2023 by Jason Berwanger and Bill Kaper, HubiFi fully automates accounting and continuous reconciliations, enabling businesses to close an accounting period in hours instead of weeks.

Media Contact: Caitlin Falco | [email protected]

SOURCE HubiFi