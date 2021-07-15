Hubilo unveils an enhanced all-in-one event platform designed to drive deeper, more productive, and engaging interactions in a remote-everything world

Whether your teams are co-located, distributed or remote, Hubilo provides a collaborative, engaging, and intuitive experience with diverse options for real-time or asynchronous streamlined navigation

BENGALURU, India, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubilo, the virtual + hybrid event platform built for engagement and event excellence, announced an enhanced version of its platform with features designed to improve overall attendee engagement, foster even greater human connection, and help elevate the ROI of events. The online collaborative event platform brings people and teams together, anytime, anywhere.

As virtual experiences have become normalized at work, doctor's offices, and conferences, the demand for hybrid components for traditionally in-person events has skyrocketed for both event organizers and attendees. Hybrid events dramatically increase the reach of an event while providing flexibility to attendees of the event. According to a report published by Allied Market Research, "The events industry size was valued at $1,135.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,552.9 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2028; Asia Pacific region would exhibit the highest CAGR of 13.3% during 2021-2028."

By integrating the attendee experience and engagement, customer support, analytics, and insights, Hubilo revolutionizes the way events are done by making a more experiential, personalized, responsive, scalable, and ROI-driven platform. Hubilo addresses the challenges caused by remote interactions through new capabilities that enable events to transcend the limitations of the virtual format and redesign the audience's digital experience to be an extension of face-to-face interactions.

CEO and Founder, Vaibhav Jain, said: "Fostering human connections is at the core of Hubilo, and what differentiates an exceptional event from a webinar. Hubilo's technology enables everyone to plan and execute flawless events and attend from anywhere. With Hubilo's years of event expertise, intuitive platform, and white-glove support, we believe that we are raising the bar on what people can expect from virtual and hybrid events, changing the category in the same way that Netflix transformed home videos and enabled people to personalize their content experiences over digital channels."

The improved Hubilo comes with a slew of new capabilities and enhancements, including:

Robust Engagement Features (Greater focus on the attendees): Attendees have a quick overview of the current event happenings through the "What's Happening" section, making it easier for them to join any activity. Attendees can participate in activity-centric engagement tools, such as gamification, live polls, and Q&As, and be more expressive with Hubilo's fresh new interface that includes reactions and emojis. Attendees can even schedule a meeting right from the chat.

Enhanced Sponsored Interaction Capabilities: Completely revamped networking lounges and demo rooms include virtual booth chats, polls, and Q&As for Sponsors and Exhibitors that allow for seamless interaction between attendees. Revamped onboarding for attendees will keep it engaging for attendees to share their information to event organizers, allowing them to customize the experience within the platform; attendees can see more of sponsor brands as well as the organizer's brand in different areas.

Streamlined And Minimalist Navigation: The attendees will be able to navigate through the entire event intuitively - making it easy to engage with everyone in either a virtual or hybrid setting and understand what is happening at any time. The complete event schedule is displayed on a single page and is simple to explore along with the global side panel that adds to the overall experience by cultivating relevant information depending on which part of the event the attendees are at. Attendees can then filter live sessions or search for specific talks based on their interests.

Hubilo's entire event can easily be streamed through a mobile app, exactly as you would with your laptop. This is inclusive of all activities, entering a session or an exhibitor's booth, securing a seat in the networking lounge, participating in the polls, games, Q&As or simply engaging with a fellow attendee. In a hybrid format, the app will act as a key enabler in connecting the offline and online attendees.

Hubilo boasts a growing footprint in the Asia Pacific along with India, with around 20% of clients from the APAC region. Its Indian clientele cuts across a variety of sectors, from media houses and event companies to consultancies and trade associations. Some of these clients in India are AWS, Siemens, Infosys, Whatfix, and Walmart.

To schedule a demo of Hubilo's platform, please visit https://hubilo.com/request-a-demo/.

About Hubilo Technologies Inc:

Hubilo is the virtual + hybrid event platform built for engagement and event excellence. Hubilo's mission is to drive engagement - first and foremost - yielding greater business results. Engagement with your deeply branded experience, paired with our proactive and full-time customer success team, ensures every event run on the Hubilo platform executes perfectly every time. Hubilo is headquartered out of San Francisco in the US, with offices in London in the UK and Bengaluru in India with clients in the United States, Europe, APAC, Middle East, and Africa. Hubilo's 500 plus clients are inclusive of names like United Nations, Roche, Informa Markets, Tech in Asia, Fortune, AWS, Siemens, Cognizant, GITEX, Infosys, Coca-Cola, Deloitte, SAP, Whatfix, Word Press, University of Oxford, and several others. Led by Founders Vaibhav Jain and Mayank Agarwal, Hubilo was incorporated in 2015, and in 2020, in less than a year of fundraising, Hubilo raised a seed round of $4.5 million and a Series "A" round of $23.5 million from leading Venture Capital firms like Lightspeed Venture Partners and Balderton Capital, and several renowned angel investors.

