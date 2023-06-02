HUBLE ACQUIRES BELGIAN HUBSPOT PARTNER - DIGITAG

- HubSpot Elite Solutions Partner, Huble Digital, continues the expansion of its European business activities with the acquisition of Brussels-based HubSpot Solutions Partner, Digitag adding to its business entities in UK, USA, Canada, Germany, Singapore and South Africa -

LONDON, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global HubSpot, marketing & creative consultancy, Huble Digital Group, has today completed the acquisition of one of the rising stars of French speaking HubSpot Solutions Partners, Digitag, based in Brussels, Belgium.

Digitag, joins the Huble Digital Group with immediate effect and will bring the Group's headcount to over 175 people. In addition to its HubSpot team, Digitag has a specialist digital advertising team with extensive experience in paid media management, which will align very closely with Huble's international SEO team.

Maxime Charbit, Managing Director of Digitag, will join the Board of Huble Digital Group and will lead Huble's new French language-speaking business based out of Brussels.

Huble Digital Group was launched in March 2020 as a result of the merger of HubSpot Elite Solutions Partner, The B2B Marketing Lab, and HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner, MPULL, at that time, two of the largest HubSpot Software Solutions Partners in EMEA.

Since then the business has grown significantly, adding bubblebridge international GmbH in Munich in March of 2022, making Huble one of the largest HubSpot Solutions Providers worldwide, now employing over 175 people and being the first to become accredited for ISO/IEC 27001:2013 security compliance in all six of its international business locations.

Adding HubSpot Solutions Partner, Digitag, brings together four highly successful HubSpot Partners as one large global team.

HubSpot Chief Executive, Yamini Rangan, comments, "Huble continues to grow as a valued HubSpot Partner and we are always delighted when our key Partners join together to solve for customers globally. Huble Digital is a great example of how to scale a growing international consulting business to support HubSpot customers, wherever they are. Congratulations to Huble on the acquisition and to Digitag on joining the Huble Group."

Chair of the Board of Directors of Huble Digital Group, Bob Dearsley, comments: "Digitag adds significantly to the value of the Huble Group through its French language support. Our native French, German and English language speakers provide huge capability for our international clients as they build new websites and develop far reaching international sales and marketing programmes, as well as extending our international HubSpot training and consulting."

New Huble Digital SRL, Managing Director, Maxime Charbit, comments, "Joining the Huble Digital Group will allow us to expand and extend our business in the BeNeLux and France. It will provide a broader range of services, as well as more in-depth HubSpot support to our customers globally. Huble adds more than 150 people to our team and the range of services we can provide in-house is now second to none in Europe!"

Revenues in the current year for both companies combined are ahead of expectations and estimated at over €17 Million and the Group is forecasting strong growth for 2023. Huble Digital Group supports more than 500 customers on the HubSpot Platform and also manages some of the largest HubSpot implementations in Europe and the USA. The major strength of the business is its ability to support businesses to the same level of care and with the same process and methodology in the UK, Europe, North America and APAC.

Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Huble Digital Group

Huble is a global HubSpot, marketing & creative consultancy helping companies constantly evolve their business performance using both its HubSpot expertise, and its strategic consultancy across marketing, creative and sales.

Certified for ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Security Compliance in each of its six international businesses, its 175+ employees work with medium & large enterprises across the UK, USA, Canada, EMEA & APAC. Huble has 500+ successful HubSpot CRM implementations and over 13 years of experience in expertly steering its clients through their digital transformation journeys.

About Digitag

Based in Brussels, Digitag is an award-winning Growth Marketing Agency specialising in transforming prospects into leads and leads into clients, all with the aim of helping businesses achieve their goals. As experts in the fields of marketing, sales, and service, they partner with companies seeking a consistent flow of leads. As a HubSpot Gold Solutions Partner, Digitag assists its clients in enhancing their sales performance and implementing effective marketing strategies, leveraging data to propel growth and achieve remarkable results.

