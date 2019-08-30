HubSpot Announces Webcast Information for 2019 Analyst Day at INBOUND

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), a leading growth platform, today announced that it will webcast its 2019 Analyst Day presentations beginning at 1:45 pm Eastern on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at ir.hubspot.com.

The Analyst Day will consist of a special slate of presentations designed for the investment community, featuring a Co-founder Spotlight presentation from HubSpot founders Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah, a Product Spotlight presentation from SVP of Product Christopher O'Donnell, and presentations from HubSpot's COO JD Sherman and CFO Kate Bueker. Stay tuned for a Q&A session with HubSpot's executive leadership team following the presentations.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 64,500 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Paris, France; Bogotá, Colombia; and Portsmouth, NH.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com .

SOURCE HubSpot

Related Links

http://hubspot.com

