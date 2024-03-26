Hubstaff and Deel Announce Strategic Integration and Partnership to Streamline Global Work

FISHERS, Ind., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move that underscores the future of work as global and distributed, Hubstaff and Deel are excited to announce a new strategic integration and partnership designed to revolutionize how businesses manage and compensate their global workforce. This integration brings together Hubstaff's advanced time tracking capabilities with Deel's comprehensive global payroll system, creating a seamless workflow for mutual customers. Now, businesses can track time in Hubstaff, approve timesheets, and automatically process payments through Deel's payroll system, enabling an end-to-end solution for managing distributed teams.

Seamless Integration for Global Workforce Management

This integration addresses a critical need in the distributed work landscape: simplifying the management and payment processes for global teams. By combining the strengths of both platforms, Hubstaff and Deel are eliminating the friction points that businesses encounter when managing a dispersed workforce. This solution ensures that time tracking, payroll approval, and payment disbursement are streamlined, secure, compliant, and efficient.

A Shared Vision for the Future of Work

Hubstaff and Deel are united by a common mission to empower businesses and workers alike by facilitating seamless global work experiences. Both companies are committed to innovation and excellence in their respective domains, making this partnership a natural fit.

Jared Brown, CEO of Hubstaff, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Deel to further our mission of enabling flexible, efficient global work. This integration represents a significant leap forward in our capability to serve global teams, ensuring they can work effectively, no matter where they are located."

Echoing the sentiment, Ryan Freeman, Head of Partnerships of Deel, remarked, "Our collaboration with Hubstaff is a game-changer for businesses and workers around the world. By combining our global payroll expertise with Hubstaff's precision time tracking and productivity analytics, we are setting a new standard for what is possible in the realm of global work management."

Empowering Businesses and Global Workers Worldwide

The integration and partnership between Hubstaff and Deel are more than just a technical collaboration. They reflect a shared belief in the power of global work to transform businesses and lives. By providing the tools needed to manage and compensate a global workforce effectively, Hubstaff and Deel are not just responding to the trends of today but are actively shaping the future of work.

About Hubstaff

Hubstaff is a leading time tracking software that supports businesses in managing remote teams efficiently. With features like time tracking, productivity monitoring, and project management, Hubstaff empowers businesses to achieve their goals while offering workers the flexibility they desire. For more information, visit Hubstaff.com .

About Deel

Deel is the all-in-one HR platform for global teams. It helps companies simplify every aspect of managing a workforce, from onboarding, compliance and performance management, to global payroll, HRIS and immigration support. Deel works for independent contractors and full-time employees in more than 150 countries, compliantly. And getting set up takes just a few minutes. For more information, visit Deel.com .

SOURCE Hubstaff