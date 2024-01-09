HUDDL3 Group Completes Enspira Acquisition, Adding to Global Expansion of the LEAD3R Brand

LEAD3R and Enspira join forces. Enspira founder Kurt Landon to become Chief Customer Officer.

TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HUDDL3 Group announces today the acquisition of Enspira, a Human Resources (HR) consulting and executive search firm, and Enspira's subsequent merger with LEAD3R, a HUDDL3 Group Company, effective January 2nd, 2024. The acquisition is HUDDL3's latest investment in talent as it continues its global expansion under the LEAD3R business unit.

HUDDL3 Group CEO and founding partner Dane Groeneveld and Enspira CEO & Founder Kurt Landon identified a clear alignment of values and complementary capabilities when they were introduced in late 2022. Through this acquisition, both companies will continue their meaningful and impactful work so far while expanding their capabilities and enhancing services for their clients.

As the workforce adapts to factors such as remote, in-person, and hybrid work, changes in consumer demands, and the advancement of technology such as AI, human resources must adapt as well. Workforces are more diverse and dispersed than they have been in the past, requiring a need for innovation and creativity around teams and teamwork, engagement, and retention, diversity, equity, inclusion & belonging (DEIB), leadership and executive search, all domains which Groeneveld has covered in his podcast, 'The Future of Teamwork'.

Operationally, the LEAD3R and Enspira teams will operate under both brands during a transition period. LEAD3R will support executive search, coaching, fractional and interim placements. Enspira will deliver on Human Capital consulting projects as Enspira powered by LEAD3R.

Landon will step into the Chief Customer Officer role, spending more time out in the field with clients. He will continue his mission of helping organizations solve decades-long human resources problems in delivering transformational growth. Landon shared, "It has been an exciting past 5 years building Enspira with fantastic clients, team members, and partners. I am really pleased to continue these relationships, working closely with CEO Dane Groeneveld and the LEAD3R team to explore investments in research, people, and technology – so that we can continue our innovative and impactful work with our clients."

Groeneveld recently stepped into the CEO role at LEAD3R after committing to this transaction. He stated, "It is exciting to be returning to an operational role. The caliber of talent on the Enspira team is exceptional. I am energized by the opportunity to shine a light on this expanded team and the journeys we can support client teams to embark upon."

About Enspira

Founded in 2018, Enspira is an innovative, LGBTQ+-owned HR consulting and search firm. It serves as a growth engine for companies, leveraging an unrivaled depth of knowledge in HR to help clients find the best HR talent, support the acceleration of teams and organizations, and activate their culture. Enspira has driven performance for over 200 clients of varying size and maturity, including private equity and VC-backed portfolio companies and public, private, and non-profit organizations across all industries. Enspira was recognized on Inc.'s Best Workplaces in 2022 and was ranked 325 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, Inc.'s annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. For more information, visit enspirahr.com.

About LEAD3R

Established in 2021, LEAD3R has rapidly ascended to prominence as a dynamic consulting and search firm, setting new standards in executive search, professional advisory, and coaching for growth. With a commitment to excellence and a strategic approach, LEAD3R empowers organizations to navigate the ever-evolving business landscape by identifying and developing top-tier leadership talent. Boasting a proven track record and a forward-thinking vision, LEAD3R leverages its expertise to drive success for clients across industries.

Media Contacts

Nicholas Vonderau

216-435-1921

[email protected]

SOURCE Lead3r