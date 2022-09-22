Huddle House Serves Up Burger, Fries, and Pie Starting At $9.99

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huddle House is serving up a winning combo with their Burger, Fries, and Pie starting at $9.99. Guests may build their own tasty trio featuring The Huddleburger® or Classic Patty Melt, lightly salted French fries, and their choice of either Dutch Apple or Chocolate French Silk pie. This offer is good for a limited time, so be sure to savor the deal before it's gone.

"Our Burger, Fries, and Pie combo is a fan favorite and we're delighted to bring it back for guests to enjoy," said Jorge Pederzini , Vice President of Marketing for Huddle House. "Our juicy burgers and melts pair perfectly with our crispy fries and a slice of pie. Starting at $9.99, this combo is priced just right."

Guests have the option to build their own meal with a choice of any Big House Burger or Melt, served with a side of French fries and a delicious slice of pie. From now until October 24, fans can indulge in the Huddleburger®, Triple Huddleburger®, Applewood Smoked Bacon Huddleburger®, Mega Bacon Cheese Huddleburger®, Classic Patty Melt, or other select burgers and melts, along with fries and choice of pie starting at $9.99.

Signature Big House Burgers are juicy - all beef seasoned burgers and include the following:

Huddleburger ® - This is the Huddle House classic double burger featuring melted aged cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickle chips.

Triple Huddleburger ® - Enjoy triple the goodness with this classic that features three grilled patties, melted aged cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickle chips.

Applewood Smoked Bacon Huddleburger ® - The classic double burger goes next level with two slices of Applewood smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, fresh lettuce, sliced tomato, and pickle chips on a toasted brioche bun.

Mega Bacon Cheese Huddleburger® - This two-patty burger is stacked with four slices of Applewood smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, fresh lettuce, sliced tomato, and pickle chips on a toasted brioche bun.

To sweeten the deal, guests may also add a slice of Dutch Apple or French Silk pie to any entrée for just $2.99.

Huddle House favorites are available for dine-in or may be ordered online for pickup, curbside or delivery, on the Huddle House website or through the Huddle House mobile app. Download the mobile app from Google Play or the App Store and start earning rewards instantly.

For more information, including locations and menu, visit www.HuddleHouse.com .

About Huddle House

Committed to serving "Any Meal, Any Time," Huddle House restaurants have become icons in the communities they serve throughout the country by "Bringing Friends and Family Together, Over Delicious Food, Served from the Heart". The core values on which the brand was founded – serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food in a warm, friendly environment that brings the community together – are as true today as they were when it was founded 57 years ago. Today, the brand has well over 300 locations open or in development. Named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times and ranked among Thrillist's list of "Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere," Huddle House continues to be adored in each of the markets it serves. Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand.

To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at huddlehouse.com .

