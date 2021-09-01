Hudock Employment Law Group's Eliza Langdon Oliver Recognized as an Inspirational Women Award Nominee

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employment litigation law firm Hudock Employment Law Group announced today that attorney Eliza Landon Oliver has been recognized as a nominee by Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing for its inaugural 'Inspirational Women Awards.'

"This recognition is a testament to the passion and commitment Eliza brings to all that she does," said Managing Partner Robert Hudock. "She is skillful, strategic and resourceful in service of firm clients and the business community at large."

Oliver is a litigator with over 10 years of experience. Her practice is focused on employment law and her experience includes wage and hour cases; FEHA discrimination, harassment and retaliation cases; and class actions. Oliver's clients are often companies looking at new markets and competitive opportunities, that want to recruit the best talent available, while avoiding distracting workplace issues or lawsuits.

"I really like to help clients reach a settlement. When I can achieve a resolution as quickly as possible, they can put their resources into their companies, and not into legal fees," said Oliver.

Oliver practiced in several large international firms before joining Hudock Employment Law Group. She enjoys the close contact she has with clients, and the opportunity to brainstorm strategy. "We don't take a cookie-cutter approach. Rob and I are both very analytical people. We really think things through and try to develop the best strategies for our clients."

Oliver graduated from Loyola Law School at Loyola Marymount University magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, and served as production editor for the Loyola Los Angeles Law Review. She earned her bachelor's degree from Michigan State University, also magna cum laude, with a double major in Economics and Social Policy/Relations.

The 'Inspirational Women Forum & Awards' recognizes female business leaders in Los Angeles for their noteworthy success and accomplishments during the last 24 months. The virtual awards ceremony will be held on October 26, 2021 at 1pm. To learn more about the event, click here.

Hudock Employment Law Group provides employment litigation and counseling services to growth-minded companies in California, helping them protect their reputations and attract top talent. The firm has achieved successful results for clients in the areas of Wage & Hour, Discrimination, Harassment & Retaliation, Wrongful Termination, Employee Leave, Workplace Management, Employment Agreements. For more information, please visit https://hudockemploymentlaw.com/

