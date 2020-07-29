HUD's repeal of fair housing rule reverses decades of progress

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) today issued the following statement regarding the Dept. of Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) announcement to end the 2015 Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule that will roll back provisions in the Fair Housing Act that encourage diversification and "foster inclusive communities."

"C.A.R. is reiterating and standing by its previous request for HUD to rescind its final rule on Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing, which now opens the door for communities to increase segregation and deprive homeownership opportunities for many Americans," said C.A.R. President Jeanne Radsick. "We have spent many years trying to right decades of government-induced segregation and redlining; this rule would undo the last half-century of progress."

"Now is the time for HUD to work with the real estate community and fair housing advocates to draft a rule that will achieve greater homeownership opportunities for communities of color and fulfill the mission and spirit of the Fair Housing Act," said Radsick.

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

