Hudson and Sky Solar Execute Settlement Agreement

MIAMI and HONG KONG, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudson Sustainable Group and affiliates (collectively, "Hudson"), and Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. ("Sky Solar") jointly announced today that on August 3, 2021, Sky Solar, Hudson, and certain related parties entered into a Settlement Agreement (the "Settlement Agreement"), which resolves all disputes between the parties. Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, pending litigations have been withdrawn and the parties have filed stipulations with courts in Cayman, New York, and Japan to discontinue legal proceedings. The Settlement Agreement contains certain conditions to be fulfilled on which both parties have agreed.

"Hudson is pleased to have executed this framework for settling the dispute with Sky Solar, which has been in litigation for over 2 ½ years," said Neil Auerbach, CEO and managing partner of Hudson. Similarly, Rui Chen, CEO of Sky Solar remarked that "Sky Solar can now turn its focus exclusively to developing its commercial opportunities globally with the settlement of its dispute with Hudson."