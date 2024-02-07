Hudson Bay Capital Management Chooses SS&C for Fund Administration

Industry Leader SS&C's Expertise in Multi-Strategy Funds and Technology Make It the Preferred Choice for Hudson Bay

WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced its latest partnership with Hudson Bay Capital Management (Hudson Bay), a leading global multi-strategy investment firm headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with $20 billion in assets under management. Hudson Bay has appointed SS&C GlobeOp as its fund administrator after a thorough evaluation process. The collaboration marks another significant milestone in the firm's enduring relationship with SS&C, which already encompasses a range of SS&C solutions for trade operations and investor support.

"One of the capabilities that has allowed Hudson Bay to successfully serve our investors for almost two decades is our innovative and rigorous application of information to decision making, as evidenced by our proprietary Deal-Code System and the Gerber Statistic," said Brendan Albee, Chief Operating Officer, Hudson Bay. "We searched for a technology-enabling administrator who can complement our commitment to process data at scale and produce information at speed. SS&C stood out due to their ability to design, deploy, and integrate technologies to support these objectives. SS&C also delivers best-in-class customer service."

"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Hudson Bay," said Bhagesh Malde, Head of SS&C GlobeOp. "As a leading administrator with over 37 years in the industry, we specialize in working with funds to find solutions for their unique situations and needs. Our expanded relationship with Hudson Bay further solidifies SS&C GlobeOp's position as the market leader serving multi-strategy managers. We look forward to providing Hudson Bay with best-in-class technologies, processes, and customer service."

SS&C is consistently ranked as a top alternative funds administrator. Nine of the 10 largest firms on Hedge Fund Alert's Top 200 Hedge Fund Managers list use SS&C's technology or services. With more than $2 trillion in alternative investment assets under administration worldwide, SS&C serves hedge funds with a full range of solutions across all strategies, asset types and growth stages.

About Hudson Bay Capital Management

Hudson Bay Capital Management is a multi-billion dollar global investment management firm operating in Greenwich, New York, Miami, Boston, London and Dubai. The firm has been managing assets on behalf of outside investors since 2006.

Hudson Bay targets traditional and non-traditional sources of alpha by employing multiple absolute return strategies, utilizing rigorous fundamental analysis, and seeking to identify uncorrelated growth opportunities.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

