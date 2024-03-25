HUE to Launch New Swimwear Line

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HUE, the renowned NYC based tights and apparel brand, has announced its exciting entry into the swimwear category. In a move to expand their product line and meet the growing demands of their loyal customer base, HUE will be launching their swimwear collection just in time for the Spring/Summer season, late-March 2024.

Drawing on their expertise in designing high-quality women's clothing, HUE has developed a swimwear collection to address the needs of the modern women. Focusing on comfort, style, and versatility, each piece has been carefully designed to provide coverage while maintaining an on-trend aesthetic.

The swimwear collection by HUE will feature a range of reversible tops and bottoms that can be mixed and matched, as well as one-piece options. One top and bottom combination can create 4 distinct looks. Catering to customers who appreciate the freedom to choose different colors & patterns to suit their own unique needs. With a vibrant color palette, trendy patterns, and attention to detail, HUE's swimwear collection is poised to make a splash in the fashion scene.

What sets HUE's swimwear collection apart is its focus on both comfort & functionality. Each piece has been carefully designed to provide just the right amount of coverage, to feel confident in and out of the water. From the use of textured fabric, soft no-slip lining, straps that don't dig in, and bottoms that hit at the perfect spot on the hip, every detail has been considered to ensure a flattering fit for all body types.

With their esteemed reputation in the fashion industry, HUE's venture into swimwear is highly anticipated. Customers can expect the same level of excellence and innovation that has made HUE a beloved brand. The collection is set to launch, late-March 2024, just in time for summer, and will be exclusively available for purchase on HUE's official website.

HUE swimwear will range in price from $38-$88. For more information about HUE and their upcoming swimwear collection, please visit their website at www.HUE.com or follow them on social media.

About HUE

The HUE brand launched in 1978 with a line of dyed Chinese slippers in a rainbow of colors. Since then, they've expanded into hosiery, socks, leggings, sleepwear, shapewear, and so much more. Using color as it's calling card, HUE is famous for transforming the practical into a vehicle for self-expression. Turning tights and socks into a fun accessory, giving sleepwear a wink and a smile, and leading the way in making leggings an everyday pant. A market leader, HUE is constantly creating, rethinking, and innovating– transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary.

