HUEY MAGOO'S DEBUTS LIMITED-TIME OFFERS FOR FAMILY MEALS AT JUST $7.50 PER PERSON, GAME DAY GATHERINGS AND EVERYDAY CRAVINGS

The Family Four Pack Feeds Four, Joined by Two Game Day Bundles and New Passion Fruit Lemonade

Link to High Res Image HERE

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huey Magoo's , the fast-casual chicken tenders brand best known for serving "The Filet Mignon of Chicken," is introducing a lineup of limited-time offers designed to make feeding families and hosting game day gatherings easier, more flavorful and more affordable, with shareable meals starting at just $7.50 per person. The Family Four Pack and Game Day Bundles deliver exceptional value through shareable deals built around the brand's premium tenderloin chicken, while the seasonal Passion Fruit Lemonade adds a refreshing, limited-time flavor to the menu, reinforcing Huey Magoo's commitment to quality, affordability and convenience.

The Family Four Pack delivers standout savings through shareable deals built around Huey Magoo's signature tenders made from the best three percent of the chicken, the tenderloin. Priced at $29.99, or just $7.50 per person, the meal includes 20 Tender Bites and eight Chicken Tenders, each hand-breaded in-house or marinated for 24 hours and grilled, along with four pieces of Texas toast, four regular fries and four signature dips. Available through March 8, the Family Four Pack is a deliciously easy way to put a crowd-pleasing meal on the table without stretching the budget.

Huey Magoo's new Tailgate and Game Day Bundles are available now through the Big Game on Feb. 8. The Tailgate Bundle serves 10 to 12 guests and features 125 of the brand's juicy, snackable Tender Bites, two large catering dips, a catering side of fresh-cut chips and a gallon beverage, with a choice of tea or lemonade. For smaller gatherings, the Game Day Bundle serves four to six guests and includes 10 Chicken Tenders, 20 Tender Bites, eight regular dips, four pieces of Texas toast and two large fresh-cut chips. With plenty to share and no prep required, the limited-time bundles make it simple and stress-free to host game day with Huey Magoo's signature tenderloin chicken at the center of the table.

Huey Magoo's also continues to bring excitement and innovation to its beverage lineup with a Passion Fruit Lemonade, available through March 8. The limited-time flavor offers a tropical twist, combining the sweetness of passion fruit with the tartness of fresh lemon. The tropical-inspired sipper is the latest seasonal release in the brand's specialty handcrafted lemonade program and offers a refreshing pick-me-up on its own or alongside favorite Huey Magoo's meals.

"Our guests are looking for great food that fits real life, whether that's feeding the family, hosting friends for a game or treating themselves or someone they care about," said Andy Howard, president and CEO of Huey Magoo's. "Serving The Filet Mignon of Chicken has always set us apart, and these limited-time offers bring that quality to the table in new ways that are convenient, shareable and rooted in real value."

All limited-time offerings are available at participating Huey Magoo's locations for dine-in, takeout and online ordering while supplies last.

ABOUT HUEY MAGOO'S

Huey Magoo's is known for its uncompromising commitment to quality, serving premium, hand-crafted chicken tenders made from the best 3 percent of the chicken—the tenderloin—for unmatched taste and texture. Every tender is hand-breaded, 24-hour marinated and grilled or "sauced" and tossed for bold, fresh flavors.

Guests can customize their experience with tender meals, fresh-made salads, sandwiches, wraps and 10 signature sauces and dips. House-made specialties include hand-spun chips, freshly prepared coleslaw, banana pudding and signature dips like Magoo's, Spicy Magoo's and Ranch.

Founded in 2004, Huey Magoo's is one of the fastest-growing fast-casual brands, earning multiple awards for its bold flavors and quality. With locations in 12 states and growing, Huey Magoo's continues to bring premium ingredients and exceptional hospitality nationwide. Guests can order through Huey Magoo's mobile app for easy pickup, delivery and rewards tracking. For more information, visit HueyMagoos.com .

SOURCE Huey Magoo's