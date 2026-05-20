HUEY MAGOO'S EARNS SPOT ON FAST CASUAL'S 2026 TOP 100 MOVERS + SHAKERS LIST

First-Time Recognition Highlights The Brand's Strong Performance In Menu Innovation, Customer Loyalty And National Expansion

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ORLANDO, Fla., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huey Magoo's , the rapidly expanding chicken tenders brand known for serving "The Filet Mignon of Chicken®," has earned a place on Fast Casual's 2026 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list for the first time, debuting at No. 67. Published annually by FastCasual.com, the highly regarded industry ranking recognizes restaurant brands driving the fast-casual sector forward through growth, innovation, technology integration, guest engagement and operational excellence.

Huey Magoo's claimed its first-ever spot on the list following a breakout year of expansion and innovation. The publication recognized several major milestones for the brand, including the successful launch of its Magoo's Rewards loyalty program, which more than doubled the brand's existing database within nine months and helped drive strong guest engagement and accelerated the brand's digital growth. Another major contributor to the brand's recognition was the October 2025 debut of Grilled Tender Bites, a permanent menu addition that quickly resonated with guests seeking high-quality, protein-packed options. Together, these new initiatives helped drive Huey Magoo's national expansion while maintaining the premium quality standards that continue to set the brand apart.

"We are incredibly proud to earn a place on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers list," said Mike Sutter, COO of Huey Magoo's, who accepted the award in Chicago on behalf of the brand. "What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it reflects the work happening across every part of the company. Through years of industry challenges, economic pressures and rapid growth, our team, franchisees and restaurant operators have continued showing up for our guests and pushing this brand forward every single day. To see that commitment recognized at a national level is incredibly rewarding and reinforces that Huey Magoo's is becoming a significant force within the fast-casual industry."

Huey Magoo's earned its place on the list amid continued national expansion and rapid growth across new and existing markets. As Huey Magoo's continues expanding its national footprint, the brand has focused heavily on building the operational infrastructure needed to support long-term growth. Recent initiatives include the introduction of more scalable, cost-effective restaurant prototypes designed to create a more accessible path to development for franchise partners while improving efficiency and flexibility across a variety of markets.

"This recognition reflects the incredible momentum our brand has built over the past several years," said Andy Howard, CEO of Huey Magoo's. "From meaningful menu innovation to the rapid success of Magoo's Rewards and the strength of our franchise system, every area of the business is moving forward with purpose. We are proud of what our teams and franchise partners have accomplished together, and it's exciting to see Huey Magoo's recognized alongside some of the most influential brands in the industry."

Huey Magoo's debut on the list marks another milestone in what is shaping up to be one of the most pivotal years in the brand's history. With its 100th restaurant on the horizon and expansion accelerating across the country, Huey Magoo's enters the second half of 2026 poised to solidify its position as one of the fast-casual industry's most notable rising brands.

ABOUT HUEY MAGOO'S

Huey Magoo's is known for its uncompromising commitment to quality, serving premium, hand-crafted chicken tenders made from the best 3 percent of the chicken—the tenderloin—for unmatched taste and texture. Every tender is hand-breaded, 24-hour marinated and grilled or "sauced" and tossed for bold, fresh flavors.

Guests can customize their experience with tender meals, fresh-made salads, sandwiches, wraps and 10 signature sauces and dips. House-made specialties include hand-spun chips, freshly prepared coleslaw, banana pudding and signature dips like Magoo's, Spicy Magoo's and Ranch.

Founded in 2004, Huey Magoo's is one of the fastest-growing fast-casual brands, earning multiple awards for its bold flavors and quality, most recently earning a spot on Fast Casual's 2026 Top 100 Movers + Shakers list. With locations in 12 states and growing, Huey Magoo's continues to bring premium ingredients and exceptional hospitality nationwide. Guests can order through Huey Magoo's mobile app for easy pickup, delivery and rewards tracking. For more information, visit HueyMagoos.com .

SOURCE Huey Magoo's