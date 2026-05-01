HUEY MAGOO'S INTRODUCES FREE-STANDING CONDENSED DRIVE-THRU PROTOTYPE TO EXPAND REAL ESTATE OPTIONS AND SUPPORT FRANCHISE GROWTH

New Ground-Up Model Reduces Development Costs by Approximately 40 Percent Offering Franchisees a More Flexible and Efficient Path to Growth

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ORLANDO, Fla., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huey Magoo's , the fast-casual chain known for handcrafted chicken tenders, is introducing a free-standing drive-thru prototype designed to lower build costs and increase site flexibility for franchisees. The design allows development on sites that were previously not viable, supporting growth in more markets while reducing upfront investment.

The prototype extends the brand's cost-conscious design approach into a stand-alone drive-thru format, building on momentum from 2025, when Huey Magoo's introduced a condensed 1,500-square-foot inline model to reduce buildout costs and expand access to high-traffic retail centers. That format created a more economical path for franchisees while maintaining the full guest experience, laying the groundwork for continued design innovation. This new drive-thru prototype, designed for smaller parcels around 0.5 acres, the new layout further maximizes space efficiency while preserving the in-restaurant experience.

"We're excited to introduce an option for current and future franchisees interested in building from the ground up," said Andy Howard, president and CEO of Huey Magoo's. "With rising costs across real estate and construction, we've focused on creating a scalable, cost-effective design that makes development more accessible for franchisees while maintaining the core brand experience."

The free-standing, ground-up drive-thru model measures approximately 1,850 square feet, plus an outdoor cooler. At 40 feet wide by 50 feet deep, it is designed to fit typical half-acre parcels and includes seating for 37 guests indoors and 18 on an exterior patio, along with a dedicated drive-thru lane. Compared with the brand's current free-standing prototype, which is approximately 2,600 square feet with 42 seats, the design achieves a more efficient layout while maintaining seating capacity. The result is a smaller footprint, along with an estimated 40% reduction in ground-up development costs.

Designed in-house by Melissa McCammack, director of architecture and design, the prototype reflects the brand's continued investment in its restaurant design to support long-term growth. By bringing architecture and design in-house, the brand can evaluate sites in real time, create test fits and develop solutions for a wider range of locations.

"Our goal was to develop a prototype that prioritizes efficiency," said McCammack. "By refining the layout and focusing on how guests and team members move through the space, we reduced the overall footprint while maintaining an open and comfortable environment."

The design improves the flow of the kitchen, dining, and ordering areas by minimizing unnecessary circulation and excess volume. A centralized ordering area anchors the space within a larger, more open volume, with dining areas positioned along the perimeter wings. This approach reduces the overall building mass while also allowing mechanical systems to be more discreetly integrated.

In the kitchen, a compact footprint reduces excess equipment and space without affecting performance. Cooking zones are organized to support speed and consistency, and employee movement is designed to minimize steps and improve workflow during peak hours.

The exterior design features a pitched roofline and a prominent central façade with expansive windows that bring natural light into the dining area. A mix of wood siding, paneling, and dark trim creates a modern farmhouse inspired aesthetic, blending warmth with a clean, contemporary edge. This design language is intended to feel approachable and familiar, while material selections can be adapted to suit a variety of sites and markets. An outdoor patio with seating extends the dining space and supports walk-up traffic in addition to drive-thru service.

Additional features include a fully digital menu board system that allows for centralized updates and flexibility across locations. The building is also designed to accommodate additional storage or cooler space based on operational needs.

For franchisees, the design provides a more accessible path to development. The reduced building size and smaller land requirement increase the number of viable sites, while lower construction costs improve affordability and return on investment. Together, these efficiencies reduce upfront investment and support stronger unit-level economics.

Huey Magoo's is rapidly expanding nationwide. With nearly 90 locations open across 12 states and on track to surpass 100 open by year end, plus an average unit volume of $2.1 million*, the brand's proven, scalable models, including the new free-standing condensed drive-thru prototype, are supported by an experienced executive team. Franchisees commit to opening three stores over three years, helping build a strong local presence. Ideal candidates have restaurant experience or a team member who does. To learn more, visit hueymagoos.com/franchising or contact David Boatright at [email protected] .

*Per Item 19 of the 2025 FDD

ABOUT HUEY MAGOO'S

Huey Magoo's is known for its uncompromising commitment to quality, serving premium, hand-crafted chicken tenders made from the best 3 percent of the chicken—the tenderloin—for unmatched taste and texture. Every tender is hand-breaded, 24-hour marinated and grilled or "sauced" and tossed for bold, fresh flavors.

Guests can customize their experience with tender meals, fresh-made salads, sandwiches, wraps and 10 signature sauces and dips. House-made specialties include hand-spun chips, freshly prepared coleslaw, banana pudding and signature dips like Magoo's, Spicy Magoo's and Ranch.

Founded in 2004, Huey Magoo's is one of the fastest-growing fast-casual brands, earning multiple awards for its bold flavors and quality. With locations in 12 states and growing, Huey Magoo's continues to bring premium ingredients and exceptional hospitality nationwide. Guests can order through Huey Magoo's mobile app for easy pickup, delivery and rewards tracking. For more information, visit HueyMagoos.com .

SOURCE Huey Magoo's