HUEY MAGOO'S LAUNCHES LIMITED-TIME RANCH FLIGHTS, BRINGS BACK FAN-FAVORITE STRAWBERRY LEMONADE AND DEBUTS NEW MAGOO'S MEAL DEAL

Three Bold New Ranch Flavors Debut in Shareable Flights as Strawberry Lemonade Returns and a New $10.99 Magoo's Meal Deal Arrives at Participating Locations

Link to Images HERE

ORLANDO, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huey Magoo's, the fast-growing fast-casual chicken tender brand known for serving the best 3% of chicken, is introducing three limited-time offerings led by the debut of Ranch Flights. Launching March 9, Ranch Flights bring new flavor options to the menu with three distinctive new ranch flavors: Pickle Ranch, Avocado Ranch and Ghost Pepper Ranch. Also beginning in March at participating locations, the new $10.99 Magoo's Meal Deal delivers every day value for guests, while Strawberry Lemonade makes its highly anticipated return.

"Our guests love to dip, mix and explore innovative flavors, so we're excited to introduce Ranch Flights featuring three craveable new ranch dressings that add even more variety and customization to every order of our premium chicken," said Andy Howard, president and CEO of Huey Magoo's. "We're also bringing that same flavor-forward approach to beverages with the return of Strawberry Lemonade, and the $10.99 Magoo's Meal Deal offers guests another great way to enjoy The Filet Mignon of Chicken® at an exceptional value, available at participating locations."

Ranch Flights Introduce a New Way to Dip

Available through June 14, Ranch Flights build on ranch's fan-favorite status at Huey Magoo's with three distinctive, culinary-inspired flavors served together in a single flight. As guests continue to seek inventive sauces and new ways to customize their food, Huey Magoo's is leaning into flavor innovation by giving fans the opportunity to try multiple new ranch variations in a single meal. The flight format encourages exploration, allowing guests to mix, match and discover new favorites alongside their Huey Magoo's hand-crafted chicken tenders and bites.

Customization has long been at the heart of the Huey Magoo's experience. Guests can enjoy premium tenderloin chicken as tenders or tender bites, prepared hand-breaded or grilled and tossed in their choice of sauce. Ranch Flights build on that tradition, introducing even more ways to personalize every bite with expanded dipping options. Alongside the classic, creamy Regular Ranch guests already know and love, three additional ranch flavors offer new ways to mix, match and dip:

Pickle Ranch : a tangy ranch layered with bright dill and pickle notes

: a tangy ranch layered with bright dill and pickle notes Avocado Ranch : a smooth and creamy ranch with subtle avocado richness

: a smooth and creamy ranch with subtle avocado richness Ghost Pepper Ranch: a cool ranch base finished with an intense kick of heat

Ranch Flights are available à la carte with three 2-ounce ranch dips or as part of a bundled meal with a choice of 12 Tender Bites or six Chicken Tenders, hand-breaded or grilled and tossed in the guest's choice of sauce, served with one side and all three ranch dips.

In celebration of National Ranch Dressing Day on March 10, Huey Magoo's will kick off a Magoo's Rewards™ promotion running through March 22. Loyalty members may redeem one free Ranch Flight dip, one flavor per redemption, with the purchase of any tender meal. The offer is limited to one redemption per day per account.

New $10.99 Magoo's Meal Deal Launches at Participating Huey Magoo's Locations

Beginning in March for a limited time, participating Huey Magoo's locations will offer the new $10.99 Magoo's Meal Deal. The meal includes four chicken tenders made from the tenderloin, a regular side, Texas toast and a regular drink. Built around the brand's signature premium tenderloin, the offer brings Huey Magoo's commitment to quality and hospitality to an accessible everyday meal. The Magoo's Meal Deal is available for dine-in and takeout, as well as through the Huey Magoo's website or mobile app, at participating locations.

Strawberry Lemonade Returns for a Limited Time

Also available through June 14, the spring favorite Strawberry Lemonade returns to the beverage menu, adding a sweet and refreshing option. The limited-time drink blends classic lemonade with the juicy flavor of strawberries, offering a bright complement to Huey Magoo's signature chicken. The brand continues to use its beverage program to introduce fresh, seasonal flavors that pair naturally with its made-to-order meals.

ABOUT HUEY MAGOO'S

Huey Magoo's is known for its uncompromising commitment to quality, serving premium, hand-crafted chicken tenders made from the best 3 percent of the chicken—the tenderloin—for unmatched taste and texture. Every tender is 24-hour marinated and hand-breaded or grilled and can be "sauced" and tossed with bold, fresh flavors.

Guests can customize their experience with tender meals, fresh-made salads, sandwiches, wraps and 9 signature sauces and dips. House-made specialties include hand-spun chips, freshly prepared coleslaw, banana pudding and signature dips like Magoo's, Spicy Magoo's and Ranch.

Founded in 2004, Huey Magoo's is one of the fastest-growing fast-casual brands, earning multiple awards for its bold flavors and quality. With locations in 12 states and growing, Huey Magoo's continues to bring premium ingredients and exceptional hospitality nationwide. Guests can order through Huey Magoo's mobile app for easy pickup, delivery and rewards tracking. For more information, visit HueyMagoos.com.

SOURCE Huey Magoo's