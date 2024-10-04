HUFRIEDYGROUP ACQUIRES SS WHITE DENTAL

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HuFriedyGroup, a global manufacturer of industry leading dental products, including instruments, instrument management systems, infection prevention products, conscious sedation and small equipment, today announced that it has acquired SS White Dental ("SS White"). HuFriedyGroup is an affiliate of Peak Rock Capital, a leading middle-market private equity firm.

SS White is a leading manufacturer of branded, differentiated carbide and diamond burs and endodontic instruments and lab related tools for the dental industry. The acquisition strategically aligns with HuFriedyGroup's existing portfolio of high quality, clinically differentiated dental products with global manufacturing capabilities.

SS White has over 175 years of rich history in dentistry and is known for its commitment to innovation and quality. SS White manufactures and supplies carbide burs, diamond burs, instruments, polishers, and endodontic products, serving dental professionals worldwide. With a focus on quality and reliability, SS White strives to manufacture and sell high quality dental products that enable practitioners to maximize comfort and practice more accurate and precise dentistry.

"We are excited to welcome SS White into the HuFriedyGroup family," said HuFriedyGroup CEO, Andy Xilas. "HuFriedyGroup and SS White share a long legacy of innovation in the dental space and a primary focus on creating high quality products and services for dental professionals worldwide. This strategic acquisition will create new opportunities to bring more value to our customers and support for dental clinicians."

Tom Gallop, CEO of SS White, said, "We chose HuFriedyGroup as the right partner to continue SS White's legacy based on the company's excellent reputation, values, and commitment to the highest quality. By combining our complementary products with HuFriedyGroup's portfolio and geographic reach, we will further enhance our ability to help doctors create better patient outcomes and be more efficient globally."

Spencer Moore, Managing Director of Peak Rock Capital, said, "The acquisition of SS White reflects HuFriedyGroup's commitment to growing its portfolio of differentiated products. We are excited to support innovation, new product development, and acquisitions that expand and enhance the product portfolio for HuFriedyGroup's valued customer base."

HuFriedyGroup continues to pursue a strategic growth strategy, both organic and inorganic, to further its mission of helping dental professionals around the world be "Best in Practice" through world-class products, services, education, and communities that result in superior clinician performance, reduced risk, improved efficiencies, and enhanced safety for clinicians and patients.

ABOUT HUFRIEDYGROUP

HuFriedyGroup is a leading global manufacturer of dental instruments, instrument management systems, infection prevention products, conscious sedation and small equipment under the HuFriedy, Crosstex, Omnia, Accutron, and SS White brands. Headquartered in Chicago, HuFriedyGroup products are distributed in approximately 100 countries, and is supported by a base of approximately 1,600 employees across over 20 global manufacturing facilities and locations. For more information visit www.hufriedygroup.com.

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and profit improvement, with expertise in corporate carveouts and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock's credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock's real estate platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized real estate assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

