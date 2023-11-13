Hugel Breaks 3Q Quarterly and Cumulative Earnings Record

News provided by

Hugel

13 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

  • Revenue of KRW 84.8bn, operating profit of KRW 34.6bn – 20% and 39.5% YoY growth
  • Solid performance of botulinum toxin in Asia, South America, Australia
  • Booming HA filler sales at home and abroad...Record-breaking quarterly sales in Europe

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hugel, a global total medical aesthetics company, announced its 3Q 23 consolidated financial results on the 13th, reporting revenue of KRW 84.8 billion, operating profit of KRW 34.6 billion, and net profit of KRW 41.6 billion.

Thanks to the growth of Hugel's botulinum toxin and HA filler products both at home and abroad, revenue and operating profit grew by 20% and 39.5%, respectively, YoY. Net profit also skyrocketed by 58.4% YoY. Revenue reached an all-time 3Q high, and operating profits achieved the highest ever quarterly performance. Cumulative figures for the 3Q also hit a record high.

Hugel's botulinum toxin "Botulax(Export name: Letybo)" is solidifying its position as the top-performing premium brand in the domestic market and continues its robust growth overseas thanks to solid performance in Asia, including Thailand, Taiwan, and Japan, as well as South America and Australia.

Hugel's HA filler("THE CHAEUM(Export name: Revolax, Dermalax, and Persnica)" and "BYRYZN") grew by 40% YoY. Domestic revenue rose more than 140% with proactive marketing initiatives and systematic academic events. Overseas, the product set a new record for quarterly revenue in Europe, and sales in the Asia-Pacific region gradually increased, achieving strong growth of over 20%.

Moreover, revenue for derma cosmetic brand "WELLAGE" grew by 35% YoY thanks to a strategy to diversify distribution channels such as introduction in duty-free stores and the launch of new products. Sales from H&B store have continued to rise with the synergy effect of the "Real Hyaluronic 100" product line.

In 4Q, Hugel will continue to focus on expanding the global market for botulinum toxin. Hugel recently obtained marketing approval in Switzerland and is expanding its presence in Europe. Hugel also revised the European distribution agreement with Croma, whereas product scope was adjusted to 50unit only and Hugel regained the operation rights for all other SKUs. Hugel expects to generate sales in Canada where marketing approval was obtained last year and obtain FDA's marketing approval in 1Q of next year.

Hugel is actively promoting the advancement of its HA filler in the global market. In Europe, Hugel plans to increase its market share to 20% within three years by swiftly securing region-wide sales networks with more footprints and higher penetration in the region, including the Netherlands and Belgium. In August, Hugel obtained marketing approval in Thailand and plans to launch its products within the year. As the No.1 toxin player(in terms of volume share) and first Korean company to comprehensive aesthetic product portfolio in Thailand, Hugel plans to implement a customized strategy that will create synergy among its products.

A Hugel executive said, "Hugel has not only achieved growth in Korea, but also in the Asia-Pacific and North and South America, achieving the highest 3Q revenue and record-high quarterly operating profits. Hugel will make company-wide efforts to capture the global market by enhancing brand equity and value proposition in new territories."

SOURCE Hugel

Also from this source

Hugel resubmits BLA for its botulinum toxin, Letybo to the U.S. FDA

Hugel resubmits BLA for its botulinum toxin, Letybo to the U.S. FDA

Hugel, a global total medical aesthetics company, announced that the company resubmitted the BLA for its botulinum toxin, Letybo...
Hugel Achieves Record-High Revenue and Operating Profit for 2Q

Hugel Achieves Record-High Revenue and Operating Profit for 2Q

Hugel, a global total medical aesthetics company, announced its 2Q23 consolidated financial statements on August 9th, reporting revenue of KRW81.6bn, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.