Hugel posts KRW105.9 billion in Q3 net sales on continued global growth

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hugel Inc., a leading global medical aesthetics company publicly traded in South Korea, announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on Tuesday. The company reported KRW105.9 billion in net sales, KRW47.4 billion in operating profit, and KRW38 billion in net income, maintaining strong profitability with a 77% gross profit and 45% operating profit.

The solid performance was driven by strong global sales of its flagship botulinum toxin and hyaluronic acid dermal fillers, along with robust growth in its cosmetics business, despite intensifying competition in the domestic aesthetics market. The company also achieved more than KRW100 billion in quarterly net sales for the second consecutive quarter, underscoring its steady growth momentum.

Exports accounted for about 80% of the combined net sales of botulinum toxin and dermal filler products, with overseas sales of the two categories rising by around 11% on-year to KRW72.6 billion in the third quarter. Among these, sales from the four largest global toxin markets – the US, China, Europe, and Brazil – made up about 45% of the total, serving as a key driver of overall performance.

By category, botulinum toxin, branded globally as Letybo, achieved KRW60.2 billion in the third-quarter net sales, while dermal fillers, known as Revolax overseas, generated KRW30.2 billion. The cosmetics brands WELLAGE and BYRYZN BR posted KRW14.9 billion in the quarterly net sales, marking a 65% on-year increase.

"We're very encouraged by the sales growth and market uptake across the world's four largest toxin markets – the US, China, Europe, and Brazil – and we expect our businesses in these regions to remain a key growth driver," said Carrie Strom, the President and Global CEO of Hugel.

About Hugel

Established in 2001, Hugel is a global leader in medical aesthetics, specializing in the production of injectables for skin rejuvenation, including botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid fillers, and skin boosters, as well as absorbable sutures and cosmetic products. With a proven track record of safety and quality, Hugel is deeply committed to advancing the industry through robust medical affairs, comprehensive training programs, and dynamic industry forums.

Over the past 20 years, the company has built a presence in approximately 70 countries and operates nine global subsidiaries across the US, Australia, Canada, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand. Leveraging strong industry momentum, Hugel is well-positioned for continued growth and market expansion worldwide.

