Hugel brings WELLAGE to Sephora US with OLIVE YOUNG, strengthening global skincare growth

WELLAGE has launched in Sephora stores across the U.S.

Five bestselling products in Real Hyaluronic line will be available

The brand will participate in pop-up event hosted by OLIVE YOUNG to engage local consumers through experiential marketing

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hugel Inc., a leading global medical aesthetics company publicly traded in South Korea, is accelerating its global skincare expansion by bringing its clinical cosmetics WELLAGE to Sephora, one of the world's leading beauty retailers. Through a strategic partnership with OLIVE YOUNG, Korea's leading beauty and lifestyle retailer, WELLAGE has officially entered the North American market.

Hugel brings its clinical cosmetics brand WELLAGE to Sephora US with OLIVE YOUNG Hugel introduces WELLAGE Real Hyaluronic line to Sephora US

Starting August 20, Hugel will introduce five flagship products from WELLAGE's Real Hyaluronic line, – including the one day kit, ampoule, toner, cream and mask – at OLIVE YOUNG's K-Beauty Edit display in Sephora stores in the U.S.

In addition, WELLAGE will take part in a pop-up truck event hosted by OLIVE YOUNG. Beginning August 20, the event will be held sequentially in front of Sephora stores in key U.S. markets, including New York, Texas, and Florida.

Hugel will offer local consumers a chance to experience WELLAGE's best-selling products by distributing 10ml miniatures of the Real Hyaluronic Blue 100 Ampoule, the winner of the Essence/Serum category at the 2025 Olive Young Awards.

"We are excited to officially introduce WELLAGE through Sephora, a premium beauty retailer that leads global beauty trends," said Carrie Strom, President and Global CEO of Hugel. "Leveraging our leadership in Korea's hydration ampoule market, along with proven product excellence and global brand competitiveness, we will actively expand awareness of K-beauty across North America and worldwide."

WELLAGE has continued to expand its presence in the North American market, launching at OLIVE YOUNG's U.S. stores in Pasadena and Century City in May and June, respectively. The brand is also broadening consumer access through key online and offline retail channels, including Amazon and Costco in the U.S. and Costco in Canada.

About Hugel

Established in 2001, Hugel is a global leader in medical aesthetics, specializing in the production of injectables for skin rejuvenation, including botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid dermal fillers, and skinboosters, as well as absorbable sutures and cosmetic products. With a proven track record of safety and quality, Hugel is deeply committed to advancing the industry through robust medical affairs, comprehensive training programs, and dynamic industry forums.

Over the past 20 years, the company has built a presence in approximately 70 countries and operates nine global subsidiaries across the U.S., Australia, Canada, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand. Leveraging strong industry momentum, Hugel is well-positioned for continued growth and market expansion worldwide.

Contact

Jihyun Kim Manager of the PR Team, Hugel [email protected] Christine Lee Manager of the PR Team, Hugel [email protected]

SOURCE Hugel