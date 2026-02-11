Hugel reports record-high annual results for 2025

- Net sales and operating profit reached record highs of KRW425.1 billion and KRW201.6 billion, up 14% and 21.3% on-year, respectively

- Export share of toxin and dermal fillers increased from 66% in 2024 to 74% in 2025

- Annual net sales in the Americas surged 105% on-year, driving strong global performance

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hugel Inc., a leading global medical aesthetics company publicly traded in South Korea, announced preliminary consolidated financial results for 2025 with KRW425.1 billion in net sales, KRW201.6 billion in operating profit, and KRW144 billion in net profit. The results represent the highest in the company's history, reflecting on-year increases of 14%, 21.3%, and 0.6%, respectively.

The 2025 performance was driven by strong global demand for Hugel's botulinum toxin Botulax, or Letybo, and its hyaluronic acid dermal fillers THE CHAEUM and BYRYZN, as well as rapid expansion in its cosmetics such as WELLAGE and BYRYZN BR. By product, the net sales in 2025 totaled KRW233.8 billion from toxin, KRW129.7 billion from dermal fillers, and KRW61.6 billion from cosmetics and others.

Combined net sales of the flagship toxin and dermal filler products climbed 10% on-year to KRW363.5 billion in 2025. Overseas net sales reached KRW268.5 billion of the total, marking a 22% on-year rise. The export share of toxin and dermal filler products expanded from 66% in 2024 to 74% in 2025.

Regionally, the Americas including the US and Brazil saw particularly robust growth. Combined net sales of toxin and dermal filler products in the region reached KRW67.9 billion last year, up 105% on-year. The fourth-quarter net sales in the region also surged nearly 310% on-year to KRW29.2 billion, showing strong momentum.

Hugel aims to further accelerate its worldwide expansion by boosting both sales growth and profitability, with a strategic focus on the US, the world's largest botulinum toxin market. Starting this year, the company will actively roll out a hybrid sales model that combines partner distribution with direct sales to accelerate market share gains.

"Building on our strong global competitiveness, Hugel achieved record-breaking results surpassing KRW400 billion in annual net sales for the first time," Hugel's President and Global CEO Carrie Strom said. "We plan to further strengthen our mid- to long-term global growth foundation this year, focusing on the global Big 4 markets—the US, China, Europe, and Brazil."

For the fourth quarter, the company's net sales and operating profit increased 21.3% and 26.2% on-year to KRW119.1 billion and KRW58.6 billion, respectively.

About Hugel

Established in 2001, Hugel is a global leader in medical aesthetics, specializing in the production of injectables for skin rejuvenation, including botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid fillers, and skin boosters, as well as absorbable sutures and cosmetic products. With a proven track record of safety and quality, Hugel is deeply committed to advancing the industry through robust medical affairs, comprehensive training programs, and dynamic industry forums.

Over the past 20 years, the company has built a presence in approximately 70 countries and operates nine global subsidiaries across the US, Australia, Canada, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand. Leveraging strong industry momentum, Hugel is well-positioned for continued growth and market expansion worldwide.

