Hugel hosts global H.E.L.F. symposium, marking 15 years of botulinum toxin Letybo

- It highlights K-beauty values and global medical aesthetic trends

- The event welcomes around 220 professionals from more than 25 countries

- The program features sessions on toxin, hyaluronic acid filler, and suture

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hugel Inc., a leading global medical aesthetics company, hosted its global medical symposium H.E.L.F. in Seoul 2025 at Seoul Dragon City on September 14 to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the launch of its botulinum toxin Letybo.

H.E.L.F., or Hugel Expert Leader's Forum, has served as the company's flagship global symposium, bringing together medical professionals worldwide to share the latest insights and clinical techniques in medical aesthetics since 2013.

This year's forum welcomed around 220 healthcare professionals under the theme "K-Beauty Redefined: Beyond the Ideal". Participants represented more than 25 countries across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas — the highest number of nations ever represented at a single Hugel event.

The program featured 10 lectures and discussions across three sessions on botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid filler, and absorbable suture. Presentations were led by prominent key opinion leaders from South Korea and abroad.

The first session, 'K-Beauty Waves: Redefining Beauty Standards with Personalized Aesthetics', explored treatment tailored to diverse global beauty standards, as well as adapting Korean medical aesthetics to global markets. Speakers included Dr. Kyu-Ho Yi of You&I Clinic Mokdong, Dr. Konstantin Frank of the University of Regensburg, and Dr. Hyeon Jeong Park of Samsung White Dermatology Clinic.

The second session, 'Sculpting with Precision: A Comprehensive Approach to Facial Contouring', focused on procedural techniques for balanced facial features discussed by Dr. Erik Koppert, a renowned surgeon in Australia's aesthetic medicine field, Dr. Woonkyong Chung of You&Chung Skin Clinic, Dr. Gi-Woong Hong of Samskin Plastic Surgery Clinic, and Dr. Hanmoi Choi of BYME Plastic Surgery Clinic.

The third session, "Spectrum of Possibilities: A Multi-faceted Approach to the Future of Aesthetics," highlighted the latest clinical cases and strategies using Letybo, with speakers including Dr. Hae-Jin Lee of Yonsei A&B Dermatology Clinic, Dr. Ayaka Nishikawa of Shonan Beauty Clinic, and Hosung Choi of Piena Clinic. The symposium concluded with a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Hong.

"As a global leader in medical aesthetics, Hugel will continue to drive the K-Beauty movement by delivering integrated solutions spanning botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid filler, suture, and cosmetics. Through high-quality academic initiatives, we will be committed to advancing the aesthetics industry and fostering meaningful knowledge exchange worldwide," a Hugel official said.

About Hugel

Established in 2001, Hugel is a global leader in medical aesthetics, specializing in the production of injectables for skin rejuvenation, including botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid fillers, and skin boosters, as well as absorbable sutures and cosmetic products. As the market leader in injectable aesthetics in South Korea, Hugel is the only South Korean company with regulatory approvals in the world's three largest botulinum toxin markets: the US, China, and Europe. With a proven track record of safety and quality, Hugel is deeply committed to advancing the industry through robust medical affairs, comprehensive training programs, and dynamic industry forums. Over the past 20 years, the company has built a presence in approximately 70 countries and operates nine global subsidiaries across the US, Australia, Canada, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand. Leveraging strong industry momentum, Hugel is well-positioned for continued growth and market expansion worldwide.

