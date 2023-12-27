Hugel Resolves to Retire 371,563 shares of its own stock

Hugel

27 Dec, 2023, 20:36 ET

- Approximately 3% of all outstanding shares…The scheduled date is Dec 29th 

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hugel, a global total medical aesthetics company, announced that it has held a board of directors meeting on the 22nd and passed a resolution to retire 371,563 shares of its own stock to enhance the shareholder' value.

This is equivalent to around 3% of the total outstanding shares (12,385,455 shares), and the expected value of the retired stocks amounts to 54,587,063,456 KRW based on the average acquired unit price. The total number of outstanding shares will decrease, but there will be no decrease in capital. The scheduled retirement date is the 29th of this month.

